Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wimbledon takes tennis fans back to 1980

Experience includes cinema and live show.

Wimbledon: reimagining the 1980 championships
Wimbledon: reimagining the 1980 championships

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has helped create an experience that aims to transport fans back to the 1980 Wimbledon tournament.

There will be live interactive entertainment and a film screening, along with food and drink stands.

The event runs for three nights from 28 June at the Wembley Park Theatre and will feature a selection of Wimbledon’s commercial partners, including Stella Artois and Pimm’s. It is a collaboration between the All England Club and event agency Rematch.

Taking place over four hours, visitors will be immersed in the action of different stages of the competition, culminating in an audiovisual show focused on the men’s final of that year. Food and drink traders will curate menus that give traditional Wimbledon cuisine a 1980s twist.

The event will incorporate a mix of broadcast footage, live actors, projections and period props. Fans are being encouraged to dress up in 1980s attire.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now