Wimbledon takes tennis fans back to 1980

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has helped create an experience that aims to transport fans back to the 1980 Wimbledon tournament.

There will be live interactive entertainment and a film screening, along with food and drink stands.

The event runs for three nights from 28 June at the Wembley Park Theatre and will feature a selection of Wimbledon’s commercial partners, including Stella Artois and Pimm’s. It is a collaboration between the All England Club and event agency Rematch.

Taking place over four hours, visitors will be immersed in the action of different stages of the competition, culminating in an audiovisual show focused on the men’s final of that year. Food and drink traders will curate menus that give traditional Wimbledon cuisine a 1980s twist.

The event will incorporate a mix of broadcast footage, live actors, projections and period props. Fans are being encouraged to dress up in 1980s attire.