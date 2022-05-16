Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Performance Marketing World has launched its first survey of the performance marketing workforce and seeks your views on what it is like to work for your organisation or in the performance marketing industry.

Are you looking for a new role? Are you happy with your current employer? We’d love to know what it is that you value most about your role and career in performance marketing and what you’d like to see more or less of in the industry.

Please take just a few minutes to tell us what the most important things to you are for your job or career.

The Great Resignation and the talent shortage in the performance marketing industry are all real. With reports that seven in 10 marketing professionals in EMEA are looking for new roles this year, and continued concerns around the shortage of skills in performance marketing, PMW is keen to understand what the world of work in performance marketing means to you - the professionals of the industry.

All survey responses will be anonymous and the results will be published in a report covering the performance marketing workforce, with in-depth insights on the situation surrounding skills and talent in the industry and data to give you a first look at the demand for performance marketing professionals and the salaries on offer.

As a thank you for taking the time to share your views with us, you can also choose to enter a prize draw to win a £200 Amazon voucher.

We really appreciate your feedback and are looking forward to sharing the results.

