Promoted
Campaign Jobs
Campaign Jobs
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Tell us what’s important to your performance marketing career and working life, and be in with the chance of winning a £200 Amazon voucher.

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Performance Marketing World has launched its first survey of the performance marketing workforce and seeks your views on what it is like to work for your organisation or in the performance marketing industry.

Are you looking for a new role? Are you happy with your current employer? We’d love to know what it is that you value most about your role and career in performance marketing and what you’d like to see more or less of in the industry.

Please take just a few minutes to tell us what the most important things to you are for your job or career.

TAKE THE SURVEY >>>

The Great Resignation and the talent shortage in the performance marketing industry are all real. With reports that seven in 10 marketing professionals in EMEA are looking for new roles this year, and continued concerns around the shortage of skills in performance marketing, PMW is keen to understand what the world of work in performance marketing means to you - the professionals of the industry.

All survey responses will be anonymous and the results will be published in a report covering the performance marketing workforce, with in-depth insights on the situation surrounding skills and talent in the industry and data to give you a first look at the demand for performance marketing professionals and the salaries on offer.

As a thank you for taking the time to share your views with us, you can also choose to enter a prize draw to win a £200 Amazon voucher.

We really appreciate your feedback and are looking forward to sharing the results.

ENTER NOW >>>

This article was originally published on Performance Marketing World here.

Topics

Wonderful Workplaces articles

Industry insight: What does the buoyant jobs market mean for you?

Industry insight: What does the buoyant jobs market mean for you?

Promoted

March 24, 2022
Watch: Behind the scenes at FleishmanHillard

Watch: Behind the scenes at FleishmanHillard

Promoted

March 30, 2022
AGENCY
How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

How the pandemic has evolved the employee experience

Promoted

July 07, 2021
AGENCY
The COVID-19 impact on working mothers

The COVID-19 impact on working mothers

Promoted

March 11, 2021
AGENCY
"We want people's time at FleishmanHillard to be career-defining"

"We want people's time at FleishmanHillard to be career-defining"

Promoted

March 30, 2022
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

July 24, 2019

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Powered by 

Visit the Campaign Jobs Wonderful Workplaces in Marketing hub page for insider insight into what it's like to work at different organisations in the creative, media, marketing and advertising industry. Get a range of career advice and learn from recruitment experts in your sector.

Follow #WonderfulWorkplaces on Twitter

Got a story to tell?

To discuss working with Campaign Jobs to support your recruitment campaign, please call Jayne Larch on 020 8267 8320 or email jayne.larch@haymarket.com




Follow us