Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

The creative industries’ “most comprehensive census yet” on careers, salaries and workplace trends is now open.

What is your worth? Are you being paid fairly? Has the pay gap improved? Have your say in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022 for a chance to win £500 cash and help drive transformative change across the creative industries.

Recruitment firm Major Players’ annual salary survey aims to gather as much information as possible to help it share the latest trends, data and insights across the creative Industries and promote data-led action towards a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

“Now more than ever, data is key to actioning tangible, positive change”, says Joanne Lucy, managing director, Major Players. “By taking part in our salary survey, you will help us produce the creative industries’ most comprehensive census yet on careers, salaries and workplace trends”.

Its 2021 survey with 2,455 respondents found large salary gaps among different groups of employees. It revealed that men in the ad industry earned significantly more than women, Black women earned the lowest average salary, and nearly half of women saw a decrease in their income as a result of the pandemic, compared with just a quarter of men. It also found that those within the LGBT+ community are likely to be paid up to 7% less than their heterosexual colleagues. Meanwhile less than one in 10 within the creative industries is aged 45 and over.

Last year’s survey also showed a huge shift towards people seeking a higher quality of life and work. For the first time, people said they were prioritising ‘interesting work’ and ‘company culture’ over ‘salary’, which is normally the most important factor. In fact, 80% claimed that ’flexible working hours’ was the most important benefit to them.

Whether you’re permanent or freelance, work for an agency or brand, your voice matters and will help shape the creative industries’ comprehensive salary report.

The survey should only take a few minutes to complete and you could win £500 cash in addition to the free digital copy you'll receive before anyone else.

Please note: this survey is used for research purposes only and your information is completely confidential and secure.

Explore career opportunities with Major Players on Campaign Jobs.

