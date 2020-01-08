Promoted
Win an Apple Watch Series 5! Take part in the 2020 Annual Jobs Survey

Have your say in the 2020 Annual Jobs Survey from Wonderful Workplaces for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 5 worth £399.

Employer branding agency, Wonderful Workplaces, part of Haymarket Business Media, is calling for your views on jobs and career issues, by completing its 2020 Annual Jobs Survey.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and you needn’t be actively looking for a job to participate. To thank you for your time you will have the chance to enter a prize draw to win an Apple Watch Series 5 worth £399.

Click here to take the survey

This is your chance to share your thoughts and experiences around key career issues such as:

  • Which employee benefits are important to you?
  • What made you leave your last job?
  • What would make you apply for a job even if you’re not actively jobseeking?
  • How do you research a company you might want to work for?
  • What flexible working options do you look for, if any?
  • Are you interested in relocating?
  • How optimistic do you feel about the effect Brexit will have on your career?
  • How optimistic do you feel about the effect automation will have on your career?
  • What makes a ‘wonderful workplace’ for you?

The 2019 Employer Branding Insights Report, compiled following last year’s survey, confirmed that employer brand is a key consideration throughout the candidate journey - from applying for a job, through to the interview and beyond.

It revealed that 94% of respondents would consider an employer’s brand when applying for jobs, which was up four percentage points from 2016 findings, yet 46% said their employers are not effectively communicating their employer brand. Furthermore, 96% said a company’s reputation is important to them, and a large majority (69%) said they may move jobs in the next 12 months.

Victoria Ayres, account director, Wonderful Workplaces, comments: "Our 2019 findings hit home the mismatch between candidates’ demands from an employer and employers’ messaging and focus when amplifying their brand. It was also interesting to see that, in the main, respondents felt neutral about the impact that Brexit and automation will have on their careers despite those being two hot topics in employment at the moment.

"Our 2020 report will uncover the latest insights into talent behaviour and career trends, and will draw upon key trends and any shifts in perceptions since last year. It will also help inform employers about how to create a better job search and career experience for individuals, so don’t miss out on the chance to have your say!"

The survey closes at 5pm on 6 March 2020.

Enter the survey now

Visit the Campaign Jobs Wonderful Workplaces in Marketing hub page for insider insight into what it's like to work at different organisations in the creative, media, marketing and advertising industry. Get a range of career advice and learn from recruitment experts in your sector.

