Win an Apple Watch worth £279! Have your say in Haymarket's 2019 Annual Jobs Survey

Voice your opinions in the 2019 Annual Jobs Survey from Haymarket Media Group and be in with the chance to win an Apple Watch Series 3 worth £279.

Haymarket Business Media (HBM) Recruitment, part of Haymarket Media Group, wants to hear your views on jobs and career trends by completing its 2019 Annual Jobs Survey. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and you don’t need to be looking for a job to participate. To thank you for your time you will have the chance to enter a prize draw to win an Apple Watch Series 3 worth £279.

This is your chance to share your thoughts on questions such as:

  • What made you leave your last job?
  • How do you research a company you might want to work for?
  • What flexible working options do you look for, if any?
  • Are you interested in relocating?
  • How optimistic do you feel about the effect Brexit will have on your career?
  • How optimistic do you feel about the effect automation will have on your career?
  • What would make you apply for a job even if you’re not actively jobseeking?
  • What makes a ‘wonderful workplace’ for you?

Michelle Tempest-Mitchell, head of recruitment marketing, HBM, says: "Our previous research revealed that the majority of candidates want more insight into what it’s like to work for different organisations and clients need to do more to showcase their employer brand to attract the right talent.

"In an increasingly candidate-driven market, it will be interesting to gauge current perceptions, especially in light of Brexit, and to better understand what makes a better jobseeking and career experience for people. "

The survey closes at 5pm on Monday 15th April 2019.

Enter the survey now

