Promoted
Job Interviewology
Jennifer Jackson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Win a career coaching package worth £299 to help you ace your job interview

Struggling with job interview rejection? Campaign Jobs has teamed up with interview consultation experts, Job Interviewology, to offer you the chance to win a one-to-one interview preparation package when you complete your online profile on the job site.

Win a career coaching package worth £299 to help you ace your job interview

Do you lack confidence in job interviews? Or perhaps you’re applying for your ultimate dream job and want to ensure you absolutely ace the interview? Coaching can help boost your confidence, overcome anxiety and help prepare you fully, empowering you to deal with uncomfortable questions and sell yourself effectively.

Campaign Jobs, part of Haymarket Media Group, is offering you the chance to win a complete career coaching package worth £299 with interview consultation experts, Job Interviewology. All that we ask is that you fully complete your profile on Campaign Jobs by 6pm on Wednesday 23 May 2018 and click here to enter the prize draw. You can create your account or sign in to update your profile by following this link.

ENTER NOW

By completing your online profile on our job site you will:

  • Stand a better chance of being found by top employers and recruiters
  • Boost your potential to earn what you deserve
  • Make yourself stand out from the crowd
  • Open more doors to your dream job

About the career coaching prize:

The interview coaching package consists of a CPD accredited online interview training course (worth 8 CPD points) plus two tailored one-to-one coaching sessions with one of Job Interviewology’s experienced coaches. For further details about the package click here.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE PRIZE DRAW

Job Interviewology provides specialist one-to-one interview coaching, courses and careers-related services. Whether you are an experienced marketing, media or creative professional, or a graduate, interview coaching can help you become the strongest version of yourself and empower you to achieve your career goals and ambitions.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Wonderful Workplaces articles

AGENCY
Bray Leino CX: Curious thinker, unafraid of change?

Promoted

November 15, 2017

Bray Leino CX: Curious thinker, unafraid of change?

BRANDS
Butterfly London: Keeping the 'wonder' alive to create a wonderful workplace

Promoted

October 25, 2017

Butterfly London: Keeping the 'wonder' alive to create a wonderful workplace

How to be happier, healthier and more productive at work

Promoted

October 31, 2017

How to be happier, healthier and more productive at work

AGENCY
New white paper: How to attract and engage marketing and creative talent

Promoted

July 20, 2017

New white paper: How to attract and engage marketing and creative talent

BRANDS
How to build your employer brand

Promoted

December 08, 2016

How to build your employer brand

Job description: Digital marketing executive

Promoted

March 24, 2016

Job description: Digital marketing executive

BRANDS
Three: Are you a bold explorer with a can-do attitude?

Promoted

June 27, 2017

Three: Are you a bold explorer with a can-do attitude?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Visit the Campaign Jobs Wonderful Workplaces in Marketing hub page for insider insight into what it's like to work at different organisations in the creative, media, marketing and advertising industry. Get a range of career advice and learn from recruitment experts in your sector.

Follow #WonderfulWorkplaces on Twitter

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Got a story to tell?

To discuss working with Campaign Jobs to support your recruitment campaign, please call Jayne Larch on 020 8267 8320 or email jayne.larch@haymarket.com




Follow us