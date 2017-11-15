Win career coaching worth £299 to help you succeed in your event job interview

Struggling with job interview rejection? Or perhaps you’re applying for your ultimate dream job in the events industry and want to ensure you absolutely nail the interview? Coaching can help boost your confidence, overcome anxiety and help prepare you fully, empowering you to deal with uncomfortable questions and sell yourself effectively.

Event Job Search, part of Haymarket Media Group, is offering you the chance to win a career coaching package worth £299 with interview consultation experts, Job Interviewology. All that we ask is that you fully complete your profile on Event Job Search by 6pm on 23 May 2018 and click here to enter the prize draw. You can create your account or sign in to update your profile by following this link.

ENTER NOW

By completing your online profile on our job site you will:

Stand a better chance of being found by top employers and recruiters

Boost your potential to earn what you deserve

Make yourself stand out from the crowd

Open more doors to your dream job in the events industry

About the career coaching prize:

The interview coaching package consists of a CPD accredited online interview training course (worth 8 CPD points) plus two tailored one-to-one coaching sessions with one of Job Interviewology’s experienced coaches. For further details about the package click here.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE PRIZE DRAW

Job Interviewology provides specialist one-to-one interview coaching, courses and careers-related services. Whether you are an experienced events professional, or a graduate, interview coaching can help you become the strongest version of yourself and empower you to achieve your career goals and ambitions.