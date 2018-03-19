Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen dance in the streets of Buenos Aires in latest H&M ad

H&M, the high-street fashion retailer, is celebrating female empowerment in its latest TV ad featuring Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen.

The work, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, shows the pair dancing through the streets of Buenos Aires with models Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers, Imaan Hammam and Naomi Shimada, and singer/songwriter Andrea Valle.

The film begins Olsen looking bored as she dances with a man. Then another woman taps the man on the shoulder, the music turns upbeat and the two women enjoy dancing together.

They spill out onto the streets and are joined by other women in the sunshine. The film also shows the dancing breaking the frame and ends with Ryder emerging from the shadows to dance with Olsen.

The work is for the brand's spring 2018 collection which launches in stores tomorrow.

The ad was created by Genevieve De Rohan Willner and Selma Ahmed. It was directed by Gustav Johansson through Iconoclast, and media planning and buying was handled in-house.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s design director, said: "It was wonderful to see how all the women on set were able to express their own personalities through the strong yet relaxed shapes of the spring collection. The voluminous pieces in particular, moved so beautifully in the dance sequences."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?