Winter Love Island finale viewers fall by a third to 2.7m

A peak of 2.7 million people tuned in to watch Paige Turley and Finley Tapp crowned winners of the first series of winter Love Island on ITV2 last night (Sunday) – down 34% on the final episode of the regular 2019 series.

The finale, which aired between 9pm and 10.30pm, attracted an average audience of 2.4 million viewers, accounting for a 13.4% share of the total audience watching TV at the time, according to overnight figures provided by ITV. The peak occurred during 9.20-9.34pm.

When including non-TV devices, this figure rises to 2.8 million and matches the total audience for the opening show of the series. However, it falls short of the first episode in peak TV viewers by 200,000 and the average audience was also down by 100,000.

ITV added that 46.5% (or 1.1 million) of all 16- to 34-year-olds watching TV last night saw the finale of the first-ever winter Love Island.

Last night’s viewers were down on the 4.1 million peak audience who tuned in to watch Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea win last year’s summer show.

This is the first year that ITV will be running two Love Island series in a year. The broadcaster launched a winter version amid the success of the past five series. Campaign estimated that ITV will have made about £77m from the 2019 show.

Turley and Tapp chose to share the £50,000 prize between them, having beaten Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman to win the contest.

Last night’s show also saw host Laura Whitmore pay tribute to Caroline Flack, who took her own life last weekend. Flack had been host of the popular reality show until she stepped down in December after she was charged with assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.