Wireless Festival transforms into digital and VR experience

Event is partnering MelodyVR.

Wireless: performances will be filmed in London and LA
Wireless Festival will transform into a three-day digital event, following the announcement that the in-person edition will be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wireless Connect, taking place during 3-5 July, will be a virtual-reality experience in partnership MelodyVR. Pre-recorded performances filmed in London and Los Angeles will be available to watch in 360 degrees using the MelodyVR app. The event will also be streamed on the Wireless Facebook page.  

Bespoke pre-recorded content will be released on Instagram and Twitter that will direct fans to the artists’ streams.

Consumers are encouraged to "practise safe social distancing" and get involved by creating their own VIP area at home for the event.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, which runs Wireless, said: "There's no more forward-thinking festival than Wireless and there's no more forward-thinking way of hosting a festival than in 360 VR.

"We'll be filming artists in MelodyVR’s amazing studio space in LA, built just for this purpose, and in the historic theatre at Ally Pally, which MelodyVR will turn into Wireless Connect."

