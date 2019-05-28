Wolf Blass celebrates ICC tie-up with cricket-themed pop-up

Wolf Blass is staging a three-day multisensory experience to mark the start of the Men's Cricket World Cup.

The Australian brand, which is the official wine partner for the event, will create "The chase" with three areas: a vineyard, cricket pavilion and wine bar.

Visitors will be guided through each section and encouraged to discover their perfect wine match from the Wolf Blass Yellow Label range by using their senses, such as taste and smell.

To complement the wine, a cheese truck will serve cheese toasties and guests can also unwind in a space where they can enjoy the day’s cricket with screenings of the opening weekend of the Cricket World Cup, organised by International Cricket Council.

On the evening of 30 May, Wolf Blass is hosting an "Evening of excellence" with cricket legends Michael Clarke and Charlotte Edwards.

The pop-up is taking place from 30 May to 1 June at Bernie Spain Gardens in London. The 2019 Cricket World Cup runs from 30 May to 14 July.