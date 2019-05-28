Kim Benjamin
Added 23 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wolf Blass celebrates ICC tie-up with cricket-themed pop-up

Australian brand is official wine partner of the tournament.

Wolf Blass: pop-up features cricket pavilion
Wolf Blass: pop-up features cricket pavilion

Wolf Blass is staging a three-day multisensory experience to mark the start of the Men's Cricket World Cup.

The Australian brand, which is the official wine partner for the event, will create "The chase" with three areas: a vineyard, cricket pavilion and wine bar.

Visitors will be guided through each section and encouraged to discover their perfect wine match from the Wolf Blass Yellow Label range by using their senses, such as taste and smell. 

To complement the wine, a cheese truck will serve cheese toasties and guests can also unwind in a space where they can enjoy the day’s cricket with screenings of the opening weekend of the Cricket World Cup, organised by International Cricket Council.

On the evening of 30 May, Wolf Blass is hosting an "Evening of excellence" with cricket legends Michael Clarke and Charlotte Edwards.

The pop-up is taking place from 30 May to 1 June at Bernie Spain Gardens in London. The 2019 Cricket World Cup runs from 30 May to 14 July.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now