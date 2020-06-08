Women and minorities feel more pressure from Covid-19, survey reveals

Women and minority groups have reported higher levels of psychological stress and unfair treatment at work during the Covid-19 crisis, according to Creative Equals and Campaign’s first Covid-19 Inclusion Pulse.

Inclusion Pulse is a monthly research tracker to monitor Covid-19’s impact on diversity within the communications industry. The first survey took place in May and asked people from all levels of the industry how they have been affected in their jobs during the pandemic.

While 88% of respondents claimed to feel worried about the future because of the crisis, this anxiety was highest among women, LGBT+ and black, Asian and minority-ethnic people. In response to the statement "I have struggled psychologically during the Covid-19 crisis", 86% of LGBT+ people, 78% of working mothers, 76% of women and 74% of BAME talent agreed, compared with 68% of men.

Overall, seven in 10 participants indicated that they are currently worried about their mental health, compared with six in 10 who are worried about their physical health – suggesting that staff's mental well-being needs to be a focus for employers.

Women and minorities are also less confident in their long-term job stability. While 58% of male talent indicated that they felt confident about remaining employed in the long term, a lower proportion of BAME talent (46%) and women (45%), and an even lower number of working mothers (32%), shared that confidence.

At work, BAME talent were 47% more likely to report feeling they have been treated fairly, compared to a mean of 65%. Women were also more likely than men to report unfair treatment, with 16% of women feeling this way – rising to 22% of working mothers – compared with only 7% of men.

The data indicates that 62% of those surveyed have had their job affected by Covid-19 by redundancy, furlough or salary sacrifice. Men were slightly more likely to currently be on furlough (19% of men compared with 14% of women), but women were more likely than men to have taken a salary reduction while working the same hours (21% of women compared with 15% of men).

The majority of people believe that Covid-19 will worsen diversity in the industry: 89% of LGBT+ people, 79% of BAME people, 76% of working mothers, 72% of women and 65% of men agreed with this statement.

The next Inclusion Pulse is open now and the deadline to participate in the survey is 26 June at 6pm.

Survey analysis was conducted by Michael Brown on the Creative Equals research advisory board with data analyst Jovan Lekovic