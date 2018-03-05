Women of Tomorrow 2018: the winners

The results were revealed at a ceremony held on International Women’s Day in London earlier tonight to celebrate all the 33 women shortlisted from nearly 200 nominations.

The biennial awards aim to redress the under-representation of women in positions of leadership. Entries come from ad agencies, media owners and client companies and, this year, spanned a range of disciplines including HR, new business, creative, client services and tech and innovation.

The 15 judges were looking for women in mid-senior level roles who consistently demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities and go beyond their brief

Many of the 2018 winners showed genuine passion to change workplace culture and to inspire and champion female colleagues working in communications. Alongside their own careers, they have been instrumental in various inspirational initiatives in charity work, mentoring and pushing for change on diversity, equality and wellness.

The winners of the 2018 Women of Tomorrow Awards are:

Gemma Batterby, new business director, Geometry Global

Caroline Benson, co-founder and director, Cuttsy+Cuttsy

Tainah De Pauli, client business director, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Nathalie Gordon, senior creative, Above+Beyond

Sarah Levitt, associate creative director, Now

Nadja Lossgott, creative partner, AMV BBDO

Kim Palmer, strategy director, Wunderman UK

Rachel Pashley, head of Female Tribes Consulting, J. Walter Thompson

Sarah Salter, innovations director, Wavemaker

Marianne Waite, senior consultant, Interbrand and founder, ThinkDesignable

IPA president Sarah Golding, the Women of Tomorrow co-chair and chief executive of The&Partnership London, said the Women of Tomorrow Awards were so important "because we simply aren’t seeing enough women reach senior leadership roles despite a phenomenal pool of female talent. We had nearly 200 entries, all from remarkable, talented women – and initiatives like the Women of Tomorrow Awards bring their brilliance to the fore."

Claire Beale, the Women of Tomorrow co-chair and global editor-in-chief of Campaign, said all the shortlisted candidates were outstanding, making the final call a difficult one. "To me, what helped the winners stand out was not how they shouted about their achievements but how they acknowledged their strengths and weaknesses and had a drive to succeed on their terms and only if they could lift others up with them."

Sarah Jenkins, the Women of Tomorrow co-chair and chief marketing officer at Grey London said she was "excited for the ten incredible winners. For those shortlisted. For those who just missed being shortlisted. And those amazing women who didn’t quite back themselves to enter this time around. They are all change makers. They are genuinely our tomorrows and I cannot wait to see the dent they will make on our amazing industry."

The 2018 Women of Tomorrow Awards are sponsored by DNA Recruit.

See more on the 10 winners in Campaign’s March issue, out next week.