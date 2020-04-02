Women's Health produces virtual well-being event

Hearst Live and Women's Health are hosting a virtual event following the postponement of Women’s Health Live, with the virtual festival inspired by the original schedule.

Women's Health Live 2020 has been reimagined for the digital space and will be live-streamed via the brand's WH Get Fit Done community Facebook page during 3-5 April. The page will also live beyond the virtual event, while content will also be available via YouTube and Twitter.

Cover stars and experts such as Jillian Michaels, Alice Liveing, Davina McCall and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill will feature on the schedule. Strictly Come Dancing stars Oti Mabuse and Gemma Atkinson will lead live workout sessions. There will also be exclusive interviews and mindful moments.

Victoria Archbold, managing director, events and sponsorship at Hearst Live, said: "To date, all our tentpole events have had an incredibly strong physical presence, so this has been a significant – but welcome – challenge for the team to change the platform in such a short timeframe. We have focused on bringing together a brilliant digital marketing plan to ensure Women’s Health Live continues to reach as many people as possible this weekend."

Women's Health Live is expected to resume in 2021.

The project is being delivered in-house.