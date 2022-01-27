Women’s Six Nations secures first title sponsor

Video platform TikTok has become the first standalone title sponsor in the 21-year history of the Women’s Six Nations rugby tournament, agreeing a four-year deal that includes an Official Fans category sponsorship of the men’s event.

TikTok will embed "TikTok Rugby Creators" within each of the six home unions with the aim of producing regular content on its platform throughout the year.

England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales face each other in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations during February and March and in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations over March and April.

The deal also makes TikTok the Official Fans sponsor of the Autumn Nations men’s tournament, which pits the above countries against the leading teams from outside Europe.

Six Nations organiser Six Nations Rugby views the deal as “seminal” for the women’s event because it provides the opportunity to get the sport in front of potential new fans.

The title sponsorship runs exactly alongside a four-year broadcast deal that puts the Women’s Six Nations on the BBC between 2022 and 2025.

The deal was announced a day after watch brand Breitling signed up as Official Timing Partner of both the Men’s and Women’s Six Nations, and 16 months after CSM Sport and Entertainment was engaged to find a Women’s Six Nations title sponsor.

TikTok’s previous sports sponsorships have notably included the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Rich Waterworth, general manager, Europe, at TikTok, said: “The fast growth of sporting talent, fan communities, sports trends and commentary on TikTok makes the platform a compelling place to engage new and existing audiences for Six Nations Rugby, bringing the spirit and passion of these iconic tournaments to our diverse and creative community.

"We're especially delighted to be the title sponsor of what is now the TikTok Women's Six Nations. As a platform that's built around inclusion, we are passionate about giving an equal footing to men's and women's sport."

