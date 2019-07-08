Women's World Cup final attracts record TV audience

The Women's World Cup final, broadcast on the BBC on 7 July, attracted a peak of 4.7 million viewers – more than a third (38.5%) of the total audience watching TV at the time.

The average number of people who tuned in to see the US beat the Netherlands to claim their fourth World Cup title hit three million, equating to a 27.6% share of the audience watching TV from 3.30pm, when the match was broadcast.

Viewing figures for the third-place play-off between England and Sweden, broadcast on 6 July also on BBC One, hit a peak of 4.1 million viewers – a 32.9% share – and an average of three million.

The 2015 Women's World Cup, which was held in Canada and which also featured a play-off involving England (but against Germany), attracted a peak of 2.4 million viewers. An average of 1.8 million, or a 11.3% share of the total audience watching TV at the time, tuned in.

The final of that tournament, between the US and Japan, only attracted a peak of 730,000 viewers. It was watched by an average of 600,000 or a 16.7% share of the TV viewing audience.