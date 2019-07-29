Wonderful Workplaces roles interview

Wonderful Workplaces is expanding and are now looking for three new team members to help drive that growth. We spoke to Jennifer Jackson, senior recruitment content editor at Wonderful Workplaces to find out more about the agency and what they’re looking for.

1. Tell me a little bit about Wonderful Workplaces…

Wonderful Workplaces is an employer branding and recruitment marketing agency that we launched to get organisations enthused about showcasing their employer brand.

Our aim is to bridge the gap in the recruitment market whereby, according to a range of research, including our own survey candidates want more information about what it’s like to work for a company before they apply to work there, yet most employers are struggling to meet this need effectively.

We’re part of Haymarket Media Group with 50 years of heritage and experience in recruitment advertising - a discipline that has evolved dramatically over the decades with the rise of digital and the war for talent, leading to a highly candidate-driven market.

Employer brand is now more important than ever before and it’s our mission to educate the recruitment industry about it first and foremost, and to collaborate with organisations to help them communicate their brands so they can attract the talent they need to succeed.

2. Why is this such an important initiative for employers?

The power of employer branding is gaining pace as more and more employers are in fact realising the importance of highlighting their company culture and benefits in order to attract top talent.

Our latest research, the 2019 Employer Branding Insights Report, shows that 94% of candidates would consider an employer’s brand when applying for jobs but 46% are failing to communicate their values and brand effectively. The full report is available to download for free here.



HR and recruitment teams are increasingly using content and marketing to cut through the noise and market their organisation and vacancies. In fact, 81% use online content to research a company they might want to work for.

Wonderful Workplaces helps organisations go the extra mile to cut through the noise and attract the right talent, in the right places, at the right time.

3. What does your role at Wonderful Workplaces involve?

As the senior careers content editor, I head up the agency’s content services, working with brands and recruitment consultancies across multiple sectors to build their employer brand and support their recruitment campaigns. I work closely with Haymarket Business Media’s recruitment sales team to brainstorm ideas, devise and pitch proposals to clients and deliver the campaigns through powerful content which could be anything from articles to employer branding surveys, ebooks and live web chats, then promoting these through email and social media marketing. As Wonderful Workplaces grows, so does my role, and I’m looking forward to having a dedicated marketing manager, account director and account manager on the team to help drive this growth.

4. What makes your workplace wonderful?

The power of autonomy and being given the freedom and inspiration to think creatively and come up with new game-changing ideas. I’ve had the privilege of working for some great workplaces but I’ve never realised the power of autonomy quite this much before - it’s got a lot to do with the nature of my role and the fact that I’ve been able to shape, grow and evolve it over the last few years. With the fantastic support from the whole recruitment marketing team, as well as senior management, we’ve been able to turn an idea into an initiative and now a full service agency. It’s an opportunity for the whole team to keep fuelling fresh ideas into the agency and evolving our own careers with it.

5. What roles are currently available within the team?

As a result of investment from the Haymarket Media Group business, we’re now able to grow the agency. We’re recruiting for a marketing manager to build the Wonderful Workplaces brand further, communicate our purpose to the entire recruitment industry and to boost business leads. If you enjoy digital marketing and have strong copywriting, analytics and events marketing skills, along with creative flair then this could be the role for you. Find out more about the marketing manager role here.



We are also looking for an account director and account manager who will report into the head of recruitment and work together to boost our sales drive. The account director will be responsible for maximising revenue for the agency across digital, print and live events platforms. You will work with the head of sales to build out annual or multi-year contracts and will be the main point of contact for clients. Find out more about the account director role here.



The account manager will be responsible for building new business accounts and work with the marketing and content teams to pitch and produce bespoke and creative campaigns. Find out more about the account manager role here.

6. Why is this such an exciting opportunity for someone looking to join the team?

It’s a great opportunity for the successful candidates to come in at an early point in the Wonderful Workplaces journey and help make it an even greater success, building on the strong foundations we’ve laid out. We will listen to your ideas and strategies to grow revenue opportunities, drive leads and create outstanding campaigns that will help our clients position themselves as employers of choice.

If you are interested in the roles discussed in this article, click the below links for more information and to apply:

