Shauna Lewis
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wonderhood appoints Nick Exford as planning chief

Former Wieden & Kennedy exec promoted to new role.

Nick Exford: joined Wonderhood Studios in 2018
Nick Exford: joined Wonderhood Studios in 2018

Wonderhood Studios has promoted planning director Nick Exford to the post of head of planning – a new role for the independent creative agency.

Exford's previous role will be filled by Joe Harris, who joins from Australian agency The Monkeys. He will work on the Three, Branston and Starling Bank accounts.

Exford, who was poached from Wieden & Kennedy London, was one of the first major appointments for the agency in 2018. At W&K, he led brand and communications for Nike, Three, Sainsbury’s and Formula One.

He later coaxed the Three account over to Wonderhood, helping the agency win the business in 2020. Along with Three, which he leads, he has also helped the agency win business from Starling Bank, Mizkan and Motorway.

Jessica Lovell, chief strategy officer at Wonderhood, said: “Nick brings the perfect combination of rigour and creativity to everything he works on. He has grown with the business and played a key part in the success of Wonderhood so far.”

Harris, who was senior planner at The Monkeys, led accounts there including Tourism Western Australia, NRMA Insurance and department store David Jones.

On Harris’ appointment, Lovell said: “As we grow as a business, we are lucky to welcome Joe to the team. We believe strongly in nurturing and growing talent within Wonderhood, and it is testament to this approach that we have yet to have anyone leave the Wonderhood team despite the turbulent times we have all experienced."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to get brand purpose right: industry leaders speak

How to get brand purpose right: industry leaders speak

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
What's next for CPG brands?

What's next for CPG brands?

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Promoted

October 05, 2021
Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Promoted

October 04, 2021