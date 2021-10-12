Wonderhood appoints Nick Exford as planning chief

Wonderhood Studios has promoted planning director Nick Exford to the post of head of planning – a new role for the independent creative agency.

Exford's previous role will be filled by Joe Harris, who joins from Australian agency The Monkeys. He will work on the Three, Branston and Starling Bank accounts.

Exford, who was poached from Wieden & Kennedy London, was one of the first major appointments for the agency in 2018. At W&K, he led brand and communications for Nike, Three, Sainsbury’s and Formula One.

He later coaxed the Three account over to Wonderhood, helping the agency win the business in 2020. Along with Three, which he leads, he has also helped the agency win business from Starling Bank, Mizkan and Motorway.

Jessica Lovell, chief strategy officer at Wonderhood, said: “Nick brings the perfect combination of rigour and creativity to everything he works on. He has grown with the business and played a key part in the success of Wonderhood so far.”

Harris, who was senior planner at The Monkeys, led accounts there including Tourism Western Australia, NRMA Insurance and department store David Jones.

On Harris’ appointment, Lovell said: “As we grow as a business, we are lucky to welcome Joe to the team. We believe strongly in nurturing and growing talent within Wonderhood, and it is testament to this approach that we have yet to have anyone leave the Wonderhood team despite the turbulent times we have all experienced."