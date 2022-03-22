Wonderhood Studios hires creative duo from BBH

Wonderhood Studios has hired Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs as the agency’s first executive creative directors.

The creative duo will work closely with Aidan McClure, co-founder and chief creative officer, and be responsible for the creative output across the agency’s clients.

Movers & Shakers: Campaign's weekly round-up of hires, departures & promotions



Edwards and Hobbs join the Wonderhood Studios team from Bartle Bogle Hegarty where they had spent three years, most recently in their roles as associate creative directors.

During their time there, they sent a Samsung phone into space with “Space selfie”, used AR to put Tinie Tempah on a Burger King Whopper, and made four Tesco ads in six weeks during lockdown, helping the brand win an IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix.

In addition, the pair created “72 Remembered” for Justice4Grenfell on the third anniversary of the Grenfell fire. They asked print publications to donate one column inch to list the names of the 72 people who died, with their names forming the shape of the building.

Prior to BBH, Edwards and Hobbs were creative directors at FCB Inferno working on BMW, Barnardo’s, the “Pay it forward” campaign for Big Issue, and “This girl can” for Sport England.

They have also won creative awards including gold Cannes Lions, D&AD pencils and a Grand Prix at Eurobest.

“We’re hugely excited about joining Wonderhood. Their ambition, vision and the team they’ve assembled made it a no-brainer,” Edwards explained.

Hobbs added: “We love the fact that Wonderhood is structured differently to a traditional agency. Their sense of purpose is tangible, and we can’t wait to get started.”

McClure said: “One of Wonderhood Studios’ founding principles is ‘focus on the work and everything else will follow.’ I can’t think of a better team to help us stay true to this.”