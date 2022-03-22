Charlotte Rawlings
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wonderhood Studios hires creative duo from BBH

Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs will be the agency’s first executive creative directors.

Wonderhood Studios: Edwards (right) and Hobbs join the agency after three years at BBH
Wonderhood Studios: Edwards (right) and Hobbs join the agency after three years at BBH

Wonderhood Studios has hired Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs as the agency’s first executive creative directors.

The creative duo will work closely with Aidan McClure, co-founder and chief creative officer, and be responsible for the creative output across the agency’s clients.

Movers & Shakers: Campaign's weekly round-up of hires, departures & promotions

Edwards and Hobbs join the Wonderhood Studios team from Bartle Bogle Hegarty where they had spent three years, most recently in their roles as associate creative directors.

During their time there, they sent a Samsung phone into space with “Space selfie”, used AR to put Tinie Tempah on a Burger King Whopper, and made four Tesco ads in six weeks during lockdown, helping the brand win an IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix. 

In addition, the pair created “72 Remembered” for Justice4Grenfell on the third anniversary of the Grenfell fire. They asked print publications to donate one column inch to list the names of the 72 people who died, with their names forming the shape of the building. 

Prior to BBH, Edwards and Hobbs were creative directors at FCB Inferno working on BMW, Barnardo’s, the “Pay it forward” campaign for Big Issue, and “This girl can” for Sport England.

They have also won creative awards including gold Cannes Lions, D&AD pencils and a Grand Prix at Eurobest.

“We’re hugely excited about joining Wonderhood. Their ambition, vision and the team they’ve assembled made it a no-brainer,” Edwards explained.

Hobbs added: “We love the fact that Wonderhood is structured differently to a traditional agency. Their sense of purpose is tangible, and we can’t wait to get started.”

McClure said: “One of Wonderhood Studios’ founding principles is ‘focus on the work and everything else will follow.’ I can’t think of a better team to help us stay true to this.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago
Things to inspire and inform #2

Things to inspire and inform #2

Promoted

March 18, 2022
How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

Promoted

March 17, 2022