Wonderhood Studios promotes Alex Best to CEO

Alex Best, chief operating officer at Wonderhood Studios, has been promoted to chief executive.

He will take over the day-to-day running of the agency from David Abraham who becomes group chief executive. Best will also continue to oversee senior client relationships within the business.

The shake-up means that former Channel 4 CEO Abraham will focus on the TV studios arm, which is delivering five series this year. He will also work with group chief operating officer Sachin Dosani to grow the agency's digital and international capabilities.

In addition, Wonderhood has hired David White, senior account director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, as business director. He will run the Motorway, LiveScore and Mizkan accounts, reporting to Samantha Brown, head of account management.

Abraham said: "Alex is a world-class creative collaborator who has been the beating heart of Wonderhood from the very start. He's a champion of great work and is building strong relationships with a growing portfolio of ambitious brands. This updated structure sets us up for further expansion in the years ahead."

Wonderhood Studios was founded by Abraham and Dosani in 2018. It has three arms: one for TV programming, a data insight division and a creative agency.

Best set up the ad agency side of the business alongside chief strategy officer Jessica Lovell and chief creative officer Aidan McClure.