Woodstock festival returns to mark 50th anniversary

Woodstock: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Woodstock festival is set to return in 2019.

The event is being staged by Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the historic site of the 1969 festival, in partnership with Live Nation and agency Invnt.

Taking place during 16-18 August next year, Woodstock 2019 will feature live performances from renowned artists spanning multiple genres and decades. Festivalgoers can also expect TED-style talks and presentations.

A series of brand activations will be staged; Invnt says these will be selected "on the basis that they demonstrate a passion for live music, creative expression and a positive vision for the future".