Wordley nabs top spot from Leith in top 10 regional agencies ranking

Former number one Leith Agency was knocked back into third place in Nielsen Ad Intel's billings table in 2021.

Glasses Direct: one of Wordley's main clients
It was a game of musical chairs for this year's top three regional agencies, with Glamorgan agency Wordley scooping number one, having been second in last year's Campaign School Reports.

Campaign School Reports 2022 hub

According to exclusive figures from Nielsen Ad Intel, the agency that demonstrated the fastest growth in billings – by a huge margin – was Drummond Central, which also managed to enter the top 10.

Wales' Wordley – which has clients including Glasses Direct, Clarks, ScrewFix, Oak Furnitureland and HungryHouse – managed to overtake former number one Leith Agency, while Bristol's Happy Hour also made the top three.

The top 30 regional agencies table went live this week as part of Campaign's School Reports, and it is available exclusively to subscribers.

Visit the School Reports hub here.

