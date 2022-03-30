Wordley nabs top spot from Leith in top 10 regional agencies ranking

It was a game of musical chairs for this year's top three regional agencies, with Glamorgan agency Wordley scooping number one, having been second in last year's Campaign School Reports.

Campaign School Reports 2022 hub



According to exclusive figures from Nielsen Ad Intel, the agency that demonstrated the fastest growth in billings – by a huge margin – was Drummond Central, which also managed to enter the top 10.

Wales' Wordley – which has clients including Glasses Direct, Clarks, ScrewFix, Oak Furnitureland and HungryHouse – managed to overtake former number one Leith Agency, while Bristol's Happy Hour also made the top three.

The top 30 regional agencies table went live this week as part of Campaign's School Reports, and it is available exclusively to subscribers.

More School Reports content:

School Reports 2022: Staff numbers swell as recovery kicks in

School Reports 2022: Top 50 media agencies

School Reports 2022: Top 50 creative agencies

School Reports 2022: Top holding companies

School Reports 2022: Top 30 regional agencies

School Reports 2022: Agencies on the up amid pandemic recovery

After the chaos, now is the time for agencies to pull their socks up

School Reports 2022: Diversity still needs to come from the top down

How to subscribe: https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership

Visit the School Reports hub here.