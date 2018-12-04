What is it like to work at Bray Leino Events?

Bray Leino Events creates world-class live events and exhibitions, and has done for over 30 years. Its team works globally, and with offices in the UK, US and Asia, you might be surprised to hear most of them are based in the South West of England - in Bristol and in Filleigh, North Devon.

Meet the team members who help make Bray Leino Events amazing...

Antonia, event manager, Bristol

"I’ve been working at Bray Leino Events for just over two years and during that time I have learnt so much, delivering a wide range of events for various clients across four continents. I enjoy working with the team here in Bristol – we plan regular socials so there’s always something going on!

"Winning a 30 under 30 award this year was a highlight for me – it’s always nice to be recognised for your work and to meet with other likeminded people within the industry."





Kev, show support manager and photographer, Devon

"Originally employed solely as a photographer, over the following years I also developed a role as a show support manager for the exhibition side of the business.

This work life is unbelievably varied and often challenging, but it definitely satisfies my creative and practical personality and skillsets.

"As you can imagine, this work life is unbelievably varied and often challenging, but it definitely satisfies my creative and practical personality and skillsets.

"I may be photographing Tim Peake at the UK Space Conference, the World Cup Finals in South Africa, doing some product shots in the studio, editing movies and photographs or, alternatively, I may have to jet off to Dubai to oversee the construction of a stand and provide show support for a client.

"I love the fact that no one day is ever the same as another. I get to use all of my skills, all over the world, all of the time. All of this and I’m based in a quiet little town in North Devon!

"There’s absolutely no way I’d find this work life; one which suits me perfectly; anywhere else."

Tina, event director, Singapore

"As an event professional, there is nothing more fulfilling than seeing what you’ve planned for come to life. Recognising you are part of a team who turns ideas into reality, I am delighted to be working with colleagues from our Bray Leino Events offices across the globe who share the same passion.

There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing what you’ve planned for come to life.

"Despite the odd hours and pressure that comes with events, there’s always something interesting to look forward to. Today, I could be spending hours going through plans, production swatches and proof prints. Next week, I could be travelling for a live event or exhibition, getting through an 18-hour work day then waking up at 4am the following day to repeat all over again!"

James, head of production, Bristol

"I’ve been working in corporate live events for nearly two decades. In that time I have always worked at fairly small companies and not experienced working for a larger entity.

The team at all levels are approachable and make you feel very welcome.

"While Bray Leino Events is a huge team to be a part of (compared to my past experience) it does not feel overwhelming or impersonal. The team members work very well together, and it is a friendly and productive office to work in. The team at all levels are approachable and make you feel very welcome.

"I only started working for Bray Leino Events in February, but I am already looking forward to many years to come at Bray Leino Events!"

Jess, event project manager, Devon

"I can honestly say, no day is the same, which is why I love my job. From Dubai, to Vienna, to London, one of the perks of my job is that I get paid to travel and see the world. One of my favourite events I get to work on is IBC, held in Amsterdam every September. Not only is Amsterdam a great city, but I thrive off working on the large scale of this event, planning and prepping up to 12 months in advance.

From Dubai, to Vienna, to London, one of the perks of my job is that I get paid to travel and see the world.

"It is so easy to forget how lucky I am living in North Devon. I often have to remind myself that I am extremely blessed to be able to drive to the beach for sunset walks straight from the office. How many people can say they can do this?"

Jon, account director, Stratford-upon-Avon

"I am a restless soul; the thought of being tied down (in job role at least) terrifies me. Looking out from our Stratford-upon-Avon office window at fields full of green space (and lots of sheep!), I think I am terribly lucky.

Every day I get to work with a great bunch of people to deliver events in stunning cities around the world.

"I’m part of an incredibly creative versatile agency, all with in-house resources, on a global scale, that I can apply to any of my client projects. In my sector I truly do not know of another company that can honestly, hand on heart say that.

"At the same time, Bray Leino Events has a great ethos in its support of its people - it is far more personal and caring than I ever thought a PLC could be.

"And then there is my day to day role, which is soooo made for me. Every day I get to work with a great bunch of people to deliver events in stunning cities around the world. For a people-person, like me, this role, this team and these clients could not be a better fit."

Matt, exhibition designer, Devon

"I joined the design team many years ago with the intention of staying for a few years to build up my portfolio and then move on to the next career step. However, that soon changed once I was part of the Bray Leino Events family!

The world is literally your oyster when you work in exhibitions! However, there is no place like home as they say, and Bray Leino Events definitely feels like home.

"Every day brings a new challenge. Some days it’s creating a new design concept for a new client, other days working drawings for the construction of the stand/build crew, researching samples/new technologies for future projects, or I may be on-site for a client show or at an exhibition researching new ideas.

"The world is literally your oyster when you work in exhibitions! However, there is no place like home as they say, and Bray Leino Events definitely feels like home. Especially when you have lovely country pubs and beaches right on your doorstep!"

Interested in joining the events team?

With an increasing client base, Bray Leino Events has many exciting opportunities right now for events professionals to join its friendly and growing team. It is currently looking for people to join its Bristol and Devon offices. Check out the latest vacancies here.