What is it like to work in customer experience at YourParkingSpace?

Tiffany, tell me about YourParkingSpace and the work you do.

YourParkingSpace (YPS) is on a mission to change the way the world parks by giving drivers choice and flexibility via our on-demand parking marketplace. Whilst our technology drives the digitalisation of the industry, our people drive the success of our company, and as a business disrupting an industry, the customer experience we deliver starts with our team.

What is the customer experience role you’re recruiting for and what does it involve?

We are currently on the search for a customer happiness manager to drive our ambitious growth plans. As a brand new role within the team, we’re looking for someone who will bring their experience managing team performance in line with wider business goals.



The role itself needs to be built out from foundations, including onboarding, training and development processes, using analytical skills to gauge levels of engagement our users have with the service and provide feedback to other teams regarding product and service improvements.

What kind of person would enjoy this role?

Our ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver a memorable customer experience. You will be an analyst, a problem solver, and a great communicator.

A natural leader that demonstrates proactive troubleshooting and listening skills, our customer happiness manager will be part of a forward-thinking team, playing a key role in pioneering the YourParkingSpace platform.

This is not a case of stepping into a ready made role. A cookie cutter approach simply won’t cut the mustard amongst a team disrupting an entire industry.

How would you describe the team culture?

I’d describe the culture at YourParkingSpace as "open". We’re a relatively small team and we share an open plan office with our CEOs sitting just a few seats away which, in itself, creates an environment of transparency and inclusiveness across departments and the company as a whole.



Everyone can see how they are personally adding value to the company on a much larger scale. This fosters a culture of like-minded motivation, positivity and teamwork.

What does a wonderful workplace look like in your eyes and what are you doing to shape this?

YourParkingSpace encapsulates a wonderful workplace to me: Everyone feels respected and listened to, being given the freedom and power to progress their career at the pace they want.



I’m constantly championing the idea that our people are our company’s greatest asset. They deserve recognition and reward for all the hard work they do, so I have recently introduced initiatives inline with these values. For example, all of our team get their birthday off, and that isn’t taken from their holiday allowance!

What top tips would you offer someone applying to work at YourParkingSpace?

At YPS it’s all about the people. If you’re applying you need to show not only how you’re a great fit for the role but also how you’re a great fit for the company. You don’t have to shout the loudest, but just showcase who you really are. We’re looking for people who are passionate about achieving personal growth and realise this means believing in our mission to change the way the world parks.

Interested in applying for the customer happiness manager role at YourParkingSpace? Contact Tiffany Chesson: tiffany@yourparkingspace.co.uk