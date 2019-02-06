What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

Tell me about your events team and the role it plays in the wider business

We manage the awards and forums part of the live events team for Haymarket Media Group. Live events is a big growth area of the business so we're constantly growing our portfolio, meaning lots of exciting new projects and events to work on. We're a team of over 20, with event managers, coordinators, marketing personnel and content producers on the team.

What exciting events are you working on at the moment?

We're currently working on launching some of our more traditional, long running awards, such as the PRWeek Awards at Grosvenor House, which has been running for over 30 years; we're launching some exciting new events including some international Forums; and I personally am working on delivering the next edition of one of newer events - Brand Film Festival, which returns to Hawker House this May.

What roles are you currently recruiting for and what do they involve?

We're looking to hire a new event manager to join the team. You will be reporting to a senior event manager and will be working across a few different brands, such as PRWeek, Third Sector and Horticulture Week, and running your own events, as well as supporting other team members on some of our larger events. You will be expected to take overall responsibility for your events, covering all aspects from pre-launch, to delivery onsite and follow up research.

What is the team culture like?

We're very much a work hard, play hard team.

What skills would set the best candidates apart for these roles?

We're looking for someone with events experience, preferably awards specific experience. The ideal candidate is someone who is able to manage working across different events and brands, organised, self sufficient and happy to go above and beyond to deliver their event.

What makes Haymarket Media Group a great place to work for you?

Haymarket Media Group is a great fun, very sociable, place to work. They offer some great benefits including flexible working hours - something the team often take advantage of after a late night at an event! The role itself is a varied one, meaning you get to work across some of the great different brands Haymarket has. You also get to go to some pretty great events.

