What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Tell me about the automotive division at Haymarket

We launched the automotive division in 2017 with major investment in digital and ecommerce. Our aim is to develop the company’s motoring portfolio, serving new and used car buyers, dealers and manufacturers through our two reporting brands: What Car and Autocar.

What exciting projects are you working on?

We’re currently in the process of building future platforms using node.js, AWS Lambda, React and a variety of other technologies. We’re looking for people to help drive this project forward.

What do you like best about working in the automotive division?

It is varied, fun and challenging. No day is the same and I get to work with people from all over the business.

What roles is your team currently recruiting for?

We’re looking for junior, mid and senior developers to join our automotive division and deliver products across our portfolio. You will help create and build software, digital products and websites in line with the optimal technology architecture that supports the business strategy across internal and external facing solutions.

What kind of people make a great fit in the automotive team?

To be successful as a developer in our team you need to be truly hands-on. You will have worked with most of the following and be willing to learn the ones you haven’t:

Strong JavaScript skills in the browser and server. Exposure to ES6 is advantageous as is a variety of libraries such as React and jQuery for frontend and NodeJS 8 on backend.

Extensive hands-on web application development including serverless technologies such as AWS Lambda.

Experience with unit testing with tools like Mocha, Jest, Chai, Sinon

Experience with API and UI automation is advantageous, including tools such as cypress and selenium.

Experience with AWS, Linux, Elasticsearch and GIT

Good understanding of web performance

Experience in full development life cycle; design, coding, test, build, QA, deployment and maintenance

Experience in Lean and Agile environments and understanding of principles behind methodologies such as: BDD and TDD

What is the culture like?

Haymarket has a great family orientated and flexible culture, it is a great place to work and people have been here for years! There’s quite a relaxed vibe in the office and we like to go out for drinks after work sometimes. There are also sports teams you can join and the company has its own annual Haymarket Awards to celebrate our successes - this year it’s being held at the Hilton Park Lane.

What benefits or ‘perks’ are on offer?

We get flexible start and finish times and can work from home occasionally when needed. We’ve got some great benefits such as shopping discounts, a generous pension scheme and holiday allowance, and world-class training programmes tailored to individuals’ and teams’ needs.

Why would someone want to work at Haymarket?

I’m proud to work for the best specialist media company in the world, working on market-leading brands. Come and join us and see for yourself how our automotive division is a rewarding, exciting and fun place to work!

Find out more and apply