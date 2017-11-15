Promoted
What is it like to work in Independent Age's new policy and influencing team?

Want to deliver high impact campaigns that lead to policy change? George McNamara, director of policy and influencing at Independent Age, discusses what it's like to work in his team and the career opportunities on offer.

George McNamara, director of policy and influencing, Independent Age
Independent Age is the fastest growing older people's charity in the UK. It is currently recruiting for a range of policy and marketing roles and is looking for highly driven and confident individuals who are determined to succeed. Could you help shape the future of its new policy and influencing division?

Help shape a new policy and influencing division

The charity is creating a new policy and influencing function, so you will have the chance to make a key contribution to the shape, culture and leadership of the division. 

You will also play an important role in helping to raise the external profile of the charity and be part of the launch of a new social care campaign focusing on increasing the quality of care, the need to transform and better value the workforce, and the need to address the unacceptable funding gap. 

McNamara added: "We are also at the early stages of forming campaigns that focus on addressing financial insecurity in later life, as well as building a rights approach for older people."

Transform lives through highly effective policy and influencing

"We are proud of our history in supporting and championing the needs of people in later life and our renewed ambition to massively transform the lives of older people", said George McNamara, director of policy and influencing at Independent Age. 

McNamara stated that successful candidates will be fully bought into the charity’s ambition, which is: "to be the most dynamic force in the voluntary sector, working with older people, to transform their lives through highly effective policy and influencing."

Strategic leadership opportunities

The newly created head of policy position will play a pivotal strategic leadership role in the development and delivery of the organisation’s policy and research programme. 

As McNamara explained: "You will provide the strategic direction to deliver a first-class policy function that is the envy of the voluntary sector, which produces, analyses and translates policy research to provide impactful collateral for our influencing and campaigning activities."

Opportunity to be creative

This is a unique opportunity to make a significant contribution in an ambitious charity that continuously raises the bar for the life that people should expect to live in later life. 

McNamara concluded: "We greatly value and encourage all staff to be part of our mission, to bring in new ideas and to challenge all areas of our work. We also provide the space to innovate."

Top tips for your job application

McNamara offered these tips for candidates applying to work at Independent Age:

  • Demonstrate a real commitment to the cause
  • Show that you have the desire to change things and a can do attitude
  • Demonstrate your experience and ability to innovate and be the best
  • Most of all, showcase the impact that you have made in your career to date

Find out more and apply for one of these roles at Independent Age:

The original version of this article was published on Third Sector here

Visit the Campaign Jobs Wonderful Workplaces in Marketing hub page for insider insight into what it's like to work at different organisations in the creative, media, marketing and advertising industry.

Follow #WonderfulWorkplaces on Twitter

