The work that made headlines in 2018

January

HSBC tackles post-Brexit future with 'Global Citizen' campaign

HSBC UK rolled out a campaign highlighting its internationalist credentials in the build-up to Brexit, using the strapline "Together we thrive", in a spot starring comedian Richard Ayoade and created by J Walter Thompson London.

February

Nike unleashes capital celebrations

Nike’s joyful "Nothing beats a Londoner" film by Wieden & Kennedy celebrated the passionate, enterprising and fiercely competitive young people who shape the UK’s capital city.

March

Moneysupermarket.com goes retro with Action Man

In the penultimate spot by the brand’s outgoing agency, Mother, Action Man in his various guises camped it up and, in some cases, stripped down to his pants as he strutted his stuff in the desert to the CeCe Peniston track Finally.

April

Channel 4 gives app the Humans touch

To mark the return of Channel 4’s android-focused sci-fi series Humans, 4Creative launched "The Human Test" with an app to determine whether the user was human or synth.

May

Maltesers shines spotlight on misrepresented women

In the follow-up to Maltesers’ successful 2016 campaign by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, which aimed to break taboos around people with disabilities, the brand turned to stories of women who are often invisible in advertising, such as those going through the menopause and a lesbian who laments the challenges of dating.

June

Paddy Power’s cross to bear

Paddy Power’s World Cup print ad that featured a polar bear apparently covered in graffiti of a Saint George’s Cross was met with outrage, but the campaign created by Pitch Marketing Group was a hoax, designed to draw attention to the plight of the animals in Russia.

July

Huawei smashes it up for P20 Pro

The brand created an "‘A Phone’ Destruction Booth" in London’s Soho to urge visitors to ditch their handset in favour of a Huawei P20 Pro by smashing up their old smartphone. The process was captured in slow motion on the Huawei phone’s camera and shared with participants.

August

Bake Off uses musical ingredient

The Great British Bake Off’s return to Channel 4’s screens was heralded by a trailer, produced by 4Creative, featuring an animated chocolate hedgehog, rainbow cakes and a bread swan, all singing along to Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful.

September

John Lewis and Waitrose do the fandango

Schoolchildren put on an extraordinary performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody in the first joint ad from John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners, created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

October

Department for Education takes us back to the classroom

Telling the story of a girl’s journey through the school system, "Every lesson shapes a life", a heart-warming teacher recruitment film for the Department for Education, was Havas London’s first work since winning the business this year.

November

John Lewis goes into reverse with Sir Elton

It was probably adland’s worst-kept secret: John Lewis recruited another John – first name Elton – to star in its Christmas campaign, the 10th created by Adam & Eve/DDB. The ad traced the star’s life in reverse, back to the day he was given his first piano.

December

BBC freezes time (not literally)

The Beeb imagined a magical event when time stood still, giving a mother and her teenage son the chance to spend a carefree day together by the seaside.