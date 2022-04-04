Where do you work? A question that has slowly fallen out of fashion

Where do you work? It used to be easiest question, the ice-breaker.

It's a question that's slowly fallen out of fashion.

Pre-Covid-19 there was the Gen Z-led freelance culture; our terms first. Why commit? Can't say I blame them. Then the consequences of Covid-19 and "The Great Resignation".

A generation of employees or potential employees finally putting themselves first for a change.

There always used to be three factors that governed your professional choices as an employee (if you were lucky enough to have the choice).

Who do you work for? It can be the company and the values of that organisation but I think it's mainly and most motivatingly the leadership, the mentors, that person you're privileged to be in the same room as and cracking the same problem with.

What do you work on? There are those clients that get you up in the morning and give you the chance to do your best work. Often they're synonymous with certain agencies – Nike and Wieden & Kennedy, Ikea and Mother, McDonald's and Leo Burnett. Or the clients that you can make a meaningful difference with, at the forefront of sustainability or equality.

Where do you work? The location. The benefits. The commute. The building. The boozers and the lunch options. The people and the culture around you.

But in the past couple of Covid-19 years, that last question has diminished to the point of total reassessment.

It's understandable. When your professional life was the same as your home life, all it comes down to is who you're seeing regularly in the small virtual windows and what it is that's filling your brain.

Remove the where, then it's much simpler. Or it's a two-legged stool.

But now we have options. It has never been such an employees' market.

And "where do you work?" is the most important work question you can ask yourself right now.

I think the question can be broken down into three component parts: the culture; the impact; the terms.

The culture

You know what it is. The hardest to build. The easiest to lose. What's the culture like where you work?

We all know the strong cultures, the Mothers, the BBHs, the Creatures. A strong culture that can sometimes be a professional gang. It's what makes the agency more than a building full of people. Other cultures you have to walk into with your shoulders back and your eyes wide open. You know the contract you're willingly entering in to: "Come here and you'll make the best work of your life. But you're going to sweat for it." Like the start of Fame (one for the Gen Z-ers there).

The culture of an agency has arguably been the hardest to keep defined since 2019. Culture's made in the gaps, in the pub, in the accidental chats, in the ideas on the way back from the meeting, in the late pitch nights, in the big reviews. It's hard to build a culture virtually, maybe even harder to keep a culture virtually.

So now we have a chance, a cultural reset, a return to IRL CLTR. A chance to correct what was never quite right and set new habits. Be proud of the culture where you work.

The impact

The mark you leave on the world. What's the impact of where you work?

It could be the scale of the work you make. Where I work, we have McDonald's and BT in the building. That's scale. You won't miss the work we do for them, so we have a duty to live up to the impact we make. BT's "Hope united" makes us all proud. Being given the opportunity to make that impact is what we get out of bed for, or start companies for (in the case of Uncommon and British Airways).

But impact is also the care you leave from the work you do. The responsibility we have as an industry should produce the best creative work. My favourite project in the Groupe at the moment is the work MSL is doing with Puma on a fully biodegradable sneaker.

Doing good with good work is the creative grail, the things that make you most jealous but you just want to see them go all the way – the shivers of Kyan Prince or Grenfell Athletic.

So look around and measure the impact you could make where you work.

The terms

The benefits. The soft stuff and the hard stuff. How you work where you work.

A blend of scale, individually tailored seems to be working for us.

A strength in numbers brings the best benefits packages with it. I look at our family-friendly policies, our menopause policy, the work we're doing to make our workplace inclusive, and I've not seen anything like it.

A responsibility for realising how you work that works for you, and everyone else. You can change the world from your kitchen table, but it sure helps to talk to others in the real world to arm you with ingredients. An agency is a hub. Ideally, with their own pub.

The terms of how and where you work will keep evolving, no doubt. As long as the terms are shared it can only be beneficial for our agencies and our people. People have always come into the agency, now we can meet more than halfway.

So what are you looking for? What are your terms of how and where you work?

It's a welcome return to the question that's so much more than an ice-breaker.

Where do you work?

Ben Mooge is chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe UK