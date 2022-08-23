Working together to make programmatic sustainable and secure

To solve the most significant issues of our time, we need to work together. Only by collaborating directly on subjects such as the environment, the economy, and societal imbalance, can we plot a sustainable future for all. The same is true for programmatic advertising. We have seen the market truly shaken up in recent years with the phasing out of the third-party cookie and the diversion of huge budgets from traditional publishers to Big Tech.

The dust is beginning to settle on these seismic changes, and the market is stabilising. Now is the time for marketers, agencies, and publishers to work in a far more direct fashion, cutting out unnecessary intermediaries. There are several compelling reasons for evolving programmatic advertising to greatly reduce the number of steps between advertiser and publisher.

Building a sustainable ecosystem

The first, and arguably the most important, is sustainability. Mirroring wider society, the penny has dropped in the advertising industry. You only need to look at how sustainability was a central issue at this year’s Cannes Lions – having been nothing more than a fringe issue just five years ago – to see how seriously it is being taken.

“We’re used to the message of “buy less, buy better” in sustainability, and the same logic applies in programmatic advertising,” says Amy Williams, founder & CEO at Good-Loop, which builds technology that makes it easy and profitable for brands to do good. “When you scratch the surface, you see how inefficient that infrastructure we’ve built around programmatic advertising is. The number of layers an ad goes through in the advertising supply chain is phenomenal.

“We also need to think about the fact that for every successful bid, hundreds of bids are lost. Some publishers might use up to 20 different SSPs for a single bid, each one with a 1000/1 win rate – that is an incredible amount of computational power. As an industry, we have to measure our emissions, optimise our buying and reduce wastage. Working more directly with publishers – whilst funding quality climate journalism – is an important part of that.”

We’ve seen hundreds of businesses spring up in the areas of carbon reduction and offsetting, but many of them are actually doing very little to solve the issue, says Craig Tuck, chief revenue officer at Ozone. “Many companies want to measure the impact, but very few offer real solutions. We don’t need a third-party platform to tell us that we’re producing so many tonnes of carbon per campaign. Everyone should know that by now.

“There is a very easy way to minimise impact and reduce the amount of compute-heavy tech intermediaries, which is to work more directly with publisher businesses. At Ozone we offer advertisers the ability to reach audiences at scale and only in premium environments, avoiding the trial and error of winning and losing bids through the open market. On top of that, because we run the auction server-side rather than in the browser, we can reduce server usage by more than 50%, and massively reduce the programmatic carbon footprint.

“And, of course, if you know you want to reach The Guardian’s readers in their specific environment, for example, you should work directly with them. But if you want a large-scale audience-driven campaign, this is the most efficient and effective way to execute it.”

Protecting customer data

We are seeing the evolution of programmatic supply chains to better serve advertisers, publishers, and consumers. Which brings us to data.

Ben Walmsley, managing director at The Sun, describes the way programmatic has previously operated as “scattergun”, resulting in “the dispersal of consumer data across the open web, and little consideration of the consequences”.

While progress has been made and there is a greater awareness of the importance of consumer data, Walmsley believes there is more work to do. “There are several advantages for advertisers that consider the curation of their supply paths, not just in terms of reducing carbon output.

“By working more directly with publishers, you’re better protecting consumer data and guaranteeing consumer consent. When you look at the least direct programmatic methods, most of the industry accreditations end at the SSP. The average outreach campaign touches thousands of sites, the vast majority of which don’t have industry accreditations. When you’re buying into a curated pool of publishers, you have clarity over where your ad will appear and what steps are being taken to protect consumer data”.

Funding accessible journalism

By developing increasingly direct relationships with publishers, advertisers can also be sure that more of their campaign spends are funding quality journalism, much of which can be accessed freely by consumers.

Rob Webster, global vice president of strategy at digital marketing consultancy CvE, says the continuation of the ad-funded model that allows consumers to access quality news ad reportage without charge is “absolutely vital”.

“It would be a massive loss if that access were to fall away or disappear entirely, and working more directly with publishers secures that model. If you go through an open exchange, half the value or more of your spend goes to technology. The model also rewards poor quality journalism as much as high quality. The advertising ecosystem should reward high quality and, ultimately, those are better environments for advertisers to showcase their content. It’s also really critical to have a bulwark against the giants of Big Tech.

“So, it’s really programmatic technology that considers sustainability, is privacy-first, and more publisher-direct, which offers a quality alternative to the technology giants.”

We are seeing behavioural change, according to Tuck, who says that closer collaboration between advertisers and publishers is more important than ever.

“There is an opportunity to forge a more productive programmatic advertising ecosystem that has a fairer exchange of value”, he concludes. “Working directly with publishers or with publisher-built platforms like Ozone, advertisers have the chance to work far more sustainably, protect consumer data, and help ensure the future of vital journalism.”

