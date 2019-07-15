Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

World of Tanks ad shows kids 'owning' adult gamers with punches and bombs

MullenLowe Group UK spot is driven by insight that older gamers have slower reaction times.

World of Tanks: ad depicts 'Simon 86' being beaten up by 'Shao_Linda'
World of Tanks: ad depicts 'Simon 86' being beaten up by 'Shao_Linda'

World of Tanks, the popular multiplayer PC game, is launching an ad campaign in which a "veteran" gamer is repeatedly attacked by children in a virtual environment. 

"Stop getting owned by kids", created by MullenLowe Group UK, is aimed at older gamers who tend to play on smartphones instead of consoles.

The film depicts a thirty-something man waking up in different gaming environments and being continuously defeated by children with super-fast reflexes. 

He is blown up by a grenade by a young girl holding a milkshake; shot by an assailant named "Banana_boy" with a plasma gun; then beaten up by a girl in a Street Fighter-style combat scenario.

The work is led by the insight that a person’s reaction times get slower as they get older, therefore are at a disadvantage compared with younger gamers.

It was created by Angus Crombie and Drew Davies, and directed by Alaska through Iconoclast. 

Mark Elwood, MullenLowe’s executive creative director, said: "Gaming is the biggest untapped creative opportunity in marketing and few agencies have had the opportunity to create big, bold brand campaigns with the new free-to-play behemoths, like [online game developer] Wargaming."

The campaign aims to show the strategic depth of World of Tanks (owned by Wargaming) and aims to encourage a new category of PC gamers to play the game. It launches on digital media in Australia today (Friday) and then on TV, video-on-demand, cinema and digital in the UK and North America in September. 

MullenLowe is also handling media for Wargaming.

Felix Morgan, global head of strategy at World of Tanks, said: "In a sector focused on creating brain-off dopamine loops and designing games for younger and younger audiences, World of Tanks sits in a fairly unique position. The multiplayer PC game is designed to be the perfect experience for strategic thinkers to get ahead of the competition using their brains, not just their dexterity or twitch reactions."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019
Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

July 16, 2019
2019's best TV planning so far...

2019's best TV planning so far...

Promoted

July 16, 2019