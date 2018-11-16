Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

World Vision places 2,000 'lost' teddy bears on UK high streets

Charity aims to raise awareness of vulnerable children.

World Vision places 2,000 'lost' teddy bears on UK high streets

World Vision UK is to place 2,000 "lost" teddy bears on high streets around the UK this week to raise awareness of the dangers that children from poor communities face around the world.

The bears are named Hope and have a tag on their wrist that says: "A lost toy can be replaced. A lost childhood can’t." World Vision is encouraging people to share an image of the bears on social media.

The campaign, which was created by VCCP, follows research by World Vision that found 45% of UK parents have bought duplicates of their child’s favourite toy in case of loss or damage.

Sally Bownes, head of brand marketing at World Vision, said: "This research reveals just how dearly children in the UK value their favourite toy. A lost toy can be replaced, but unfortunately a lost childhood can’t. Childhood is sacred, wherever a child lives.

"Hundreds of thousands of children around the world are at risk of losing much more than a toy this Christmas. Many are in danger of becoming enslaved – coerced, forced or tricked into becoming a child labourer, a child soldier or a child bride.

"We want people to join us this Christmas in helping make a real and lasting change for a child and their community."

Gurjit Degun

Gurjit Degun recommends

Campaign Event Awards 2018

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now