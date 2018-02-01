World's most expensive jar of Marmite up for grabs in AR competition

Marmite: a golden jar worth £1,500 is up for grabs in AR competition

The brand has teamed up with AR treasure hunt app Snatch, which it bought a stake in this time last year, to launch the free-to-play smartphone game.

Participants can download and use Snatch to hunt for Marmite icons on a map. Upon finding an icon, a mini-game is launched, with a virtual Marmite jar erupting from the floor on a plinth.

The player is asked whether they were "born a lover" or "born a hater". Upon answering, they will be awarded a randomly selected prize, which could be a personalised jar of Marmite or the single edition golden jar itself.

The jar, which has been dipped in 18-carat gold and features engraved branding, was valued at £1,500 by Boningtons Auction House.

For Marmite obsessives not lucky enough to win, a limited edition jar with an 18-carat gold lid can be bought made-to-order for £145 at social.marmite.co.uk. It was developed in conjunction with the Engravers Guild of London.

Kate Taylor Tett, Snatch’s head of UK marketing, said: "AR provides a new way to interact with consumers. The immersive tech draws players in with a heightened level of interactivity which was previously unavailable to phones – it is a great way for brands to increase their engagement with potential customers."

The competition, which runs from today until the end of the week, is part of Marmite’s "Gene project" campaign.