Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

World's most expensive jar of Marmite up for grabs in AR competition

Unilever has created an 18 carat gold-plated jar of Marmite worth £1,500, which will be the top prize in an augmented reality treasure hunt competition.

Marmite: a golden jar worth £1,500 is up for grabs in AR competition
Marmite: a golden jar worth £1,500 is up for grabs in AR competition

The brand has teamed up with AR treasure hunt app Snatch, which it bought a stake in this time last year, to launch the free-to-play smartphone game.

Participants can download and use Snatch to hunt for Marmite icons on a map. Upon finding an icon, a mini-game is launched, with a virtual Marmite jar erupting from the floor on a plinth.

The player is asked whether they were "born a lover" or "born a hater". Upon answering, they will be awarded a randomly selected prize, which could be a personalised jar of Marmite or the single edition golden jar itself.

The jar, which has been dipped in 18-carat gold and features engraved branding, was valued at £1,500 by Boningtons Auction House.

For Marmite obsessives not lucky enough to win, a limited edition jar with an 18-carat gold lid can be bought made-to-order for £145 at social.marmite.co.uk. It was developed in conjunction with the Engravers Guild of London.

Kate Taylor Tett, Snatch’s head of UK marketing, said: "AR provides a new way to interact with consumers. The immersive tech draws players in with a heightened level of interactivity which was previously unavailable to phones – it is a great way for brands to increase their engagement with potential customers."

The competition, which runs from today until the end of the week, is part of Marmite’s "Gene project" campaign.

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy