World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

We, in the ad industry, study marketing trends to better understand the market.

Africa understands its impact on global trends. Our proud culture can be felt the world over, from Milan fashion shows to the Afro-futuristic architecture of Wakanda.

Africa has gone viral.

Some viral trends are peculiar, some inspiring, some unconventional. The current marketing trend in Africa is no exception.

#EASTAFRICA

The FMCG business in East Africa has been flipped on its head; conventional marketing trends went belly-up as a result.

Many moons ago, rather than take the time to understand their market, FMCG multinationals commissioned local firms to distribute their products. Over time, those distributors built networks, becoming route-to-market masters. Then, as the giants slept, they started producing the same products. They grew into bigger manufacturers, with the insights, networks and know-how to perfect their supply chains, making their products cheaper and more readily available. This spelled doom for the multinationals.

The usurpers were merciless and started eating into the market share of non-FMCG businesses such as financial institutions and telcos, as the consumer wallet remained the same. Marketing needed to adapt.

The multinationals relied heavily on ATL ads, but the local distributors understood that true influence came from spending not on marketing, but on acquiring shelf space.

This landscape demands that multination­als exploit fresh ways of engaging the market. A combination of below-the-line (BTL), digital and radio is their best bet. Why?

BTL

In Africa, records are kept through inter­generational stories; that’s how history of African legends, empires and kings is passed through generations. We like our stories straight from the horse’s mouth, and we need to see, hear and feel a product. Experiential marketing and activations are vital for brand-building in Africa. This is the new focal point of all marketing campaigns.

Radio

In parts of Tanzania, radio consumption is 40 hours a week. It’s always on, and the best way to spread the word about a brand and drive consumers to experiential encounters.

Digital

Today, 63% of Tanzania’s population owns a mobile phone; 93% has access to one.* Soon, everyone will own one. Need we say more?

The reality

Most multinationals don’t see what we see, but we live here, so we get it. A large number of consumers in Africa live on under $1 a day; their default is to buy the most affordable, readily available products. Any campaign has to take this and other restrictions into account. We believe in this, and that the ‘BTL, radio and digital’ formula works here.

Maybe, just maybe, Africa will set a new direction for the marketing world.

