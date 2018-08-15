Staff
The worst and best of James Corden

As James Corden's relationship with price comparison site Confused.com comes to an end, Campaign takes a look back at the comedian's many and varied ad appearances over the last two decades.

He's one man with multiple commercial guvnors, from fizzy drinks and smartphones of varying popularity, to chocolate and music streaming. Here are the lows and highs of James Corden's advertising career.

Tango (1998)

Before his first TV role in Channel 4 sitcom Boyz Unlimited, Corden starred in this ad from Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury in which he was mockingly imitated by a bunch of terrifying megaphone-carriers. It was banned on the basis it could lead to the bullying of fat children.

Microsoft (2012)

The start of a prolific few years, Corden was one of several celebs to appear in this campaign for the ill-fated Windows Phone, created by Crispin Porter & Bogusky. He later admitted it was one of the least creative things he has done.

Cadbury (2014)

For no obvious reason, Corden lip-syncs to Estelle track Free in this online spot from Gravity Road, as part of Cadbury's "Free the joy" campaign.

Samsung (2015)

James introduces his alter ego Wilf, a hip director with a big beard and amusing notions of what advertising should be, to promote Samsung's first phone to feature curved edges in a spot from Cheil.

Apple Music (2016)

Here, the comedian of sorts pitches his silly advertising ideas for Apple Music to a panel including Apple's then marketing chief, Bozoma Saint John. But his ideas aren't quite so-bad-they're-good, just weirdly banal.

Sainsbury's (2016)

Corden contributed vocals for this heartwarming stop-motion animated music video – the final work for the supermarket by its agency of 35 years, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Confused.com (2016-18)

After Corden's Carpool Karaoke segments became a global sensation, he was an obvious choice for a price comparison brand looking to reorient itself around car insuarance and other driver services. He starred in a series of adventures in which he performs an outrageous parking manoeuvre, navigates  a flock of sheep and gets ripped off by a cowboy mechanic on the road to Vegas.

