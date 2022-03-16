Who Wot Why appoints its first joint managing directors

Who Wot Why has promoted Marissa Jennings and Charles Faircloth to joint managing directors, in new roles for the agency.

Jennings has been with Who Wot Why since it was founded in 2016 and has been promoted from the role of operations partner. Her remit will focus on overseeing the company’s commercial affairs and internal direction.

Previous roles for Jennings have been rooted in production, as head of production on Volvo at Arnold Amsterdam as well as producing at Limelight, 2AM and The Producers.

Meanwhile, Faircloth joined the agency in 2017 and has been promoted from the role of client services partner. His remit will focus on the agency’s client relationships and he will also continue to run the agency’s largest account, Sky Bet.

Previously, Faircloth worked as client services director at Crispin Porter Bogusky.

Jennings said: “I’m excited to be given this opportunity of nurturing our talent, driving our business, and continuing to build on the highly progressive future facing creative culture at Who Wot Why.”

Faircloth added: “This comes at a pivotal moment for the agency as we look to scale the business while continuing to live our mantra of driving our clients’ businesses through fearless creativity.”

Jennings will also be a partner for the agency and Faircloth a partner of client business.

The pair will continue to report to, and work alongside, Sean Thompson, Ben Walker and Matt Gooden.

Walker said: “Marissa and Charles are such a significant part of what we’ve achieved to date and having them as our managing directors is a sign of the esteem in which we hold them.

“We look forward to having them champion and grow our business, make the most of our resources and drive our widening offer, which now includes content direction and design.”