WPP appoints Sainsbury's veteran John Rogers as CFO

WPP has appointed John Rogers, a veteran of Sainsbury’s financial operations, to succeed its retiring group finance director Paul Richardson.

He will join WPP as chief financial officer in early 2020 and leaves Sainsbury’s on 31 October.

Rogers was chief financial officer at Sainsbury’s from 2010 to 2016, when he was made chief executive of Sainsbury’s Argos, responsible for integrating the retail business acquired that year and reporting to Coupe.

WPP credited Rogers with leading the digital transformation of Sainsbury’s Argos.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said: "John is not only an accomplished CFO, but also a leader with extensive experience of business transformation. His priority will be to lead a finance function that best fosters investment in creativity, technology and talent in support of WPP’s new strategy for growth.



"I would like to thank Paul for his tremendous contribution over more than two decades with the company and for his part in making WPP the world leader it is today."

Rogers will be on the WPP board. He will receive an annual salary of £740,000 and an annual bonus of up to 225% of his salary, with mandatory deferral of at least 50% of his bonus into shares, deferred for a two-year period.



His long-term incentive plan includes a maximum award of 300% of salary. Performance will be measured over a five-year period.

Coupe said: "John has worked alongside me for over 14 years and has made an outstanding contribution to the business. He leaves Sainsbury's with our best wishes for the future."