WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions

WPP has been named the best holding company of the past 10 years in Cannes Lions’ first Lions Creativity Report of the Decade.

The business, which has its headquarters in the UK and owns the Grey, Ogilvy, VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson networks, was named Holding Company of the Year at seven straight Cannes Lions from 2011 to 2017, although it was surpassed at the last two events by US rival Omnicom, which finished second over the decade, following by third-placed Interpublic.

Across the decade, WPP’s agencies were awarded 40 Grands Prix, eight Titanium, 464 gold, 844 silver and 1,385 bronze Lions.

While Omnicom missed out on the holding company accolade, it made up for this with the success of BBDO, which was not only named Network of the Decade, but also saw its shop in São Paulo, Almap BBDO, named Agency of Decade, as well as regional champion for Latin America.

During the decade, BBDO picked up 16 Grands Prix, three Titanium, 150 gold, 281 silver and 471 bronze Lions.

Luiz Sanches, partner/chairman and chief creative officer at Almap BBDO, said: "At Almap BBDO, we have a simple idea, a simple insight: to keep doing good work, great work, the best work. Winning the Lions Agency of the Decade is proof that we continually keep our ethos alive. It's a huge honour. Thank you to everyone inside the agency and to all of our creative partners."

Four more of BBDO’s shops were recognised: BBDO New York was named the second-best North American agency (behind Wieden & Kennedy Portland – also named Independent Agency of the Decade) and third-best globally.

The UK’s Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO finished second in Europe, after Adam & Eve/DDB, while Colenso BBDO Auckland and Clemenger BBDO Melbourne were the top two agencies in the Pacific region.

Ogilvy finished second in Network of the Decade, followed by DDB.

There was also recognition for Procter & Gamble, named Brand Marketer of the Decade, after racking up seven Grands Prix, two Titanium, 49 gold, 77 silver and 100 bronze Lions across its portfolio.

Chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said: "It’s as important now as ever to continue to use our voice and creativity to be a force for good, a force for growth and a force for change. On behalf of all of our P&G brand-builders and creative partners, P&G is so humbled and honoured to be recognised as the Lions Brand Marketer of the Decade."

Finally, recognising production, the Palme d’Or of the Decade was awarded to MJZ USA, which won two Grands Prix, one Titanium, 25 gold, 41 silver and 64 bronze Lions. Second was Smuggler USA and third was O Positive Films USA.