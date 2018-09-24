Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook

VML global chief executive Jon Cook has been handed the same role at the new agency being created by WPP through the merger of Y&R and VML.

Jon Cook
Jon Cook

Y&R global CEO and chairman David Sable has been made non-executive chairman but is also taking an as-yet unconfirmed role elsewhere in WPP.

Named VMLY&R, the new-look company will be fully operational in early 2019, according to WPP.

Cook will report to WPP chief executive Mark Read, who said the two agencies "have distinct and complementary strengths spanning creative, technology and data services that make them a perfect match".

"This is an important step as we build a new, simpler WPP that provides clients with a fully integrated offering and easy access to our wealth of talent and resources," Read continued. 

Cook said: "I’m thrilled for the VMLY&R team as we start this journey together and harness the best of each agency to deliver culturally relevant world-class work. The landscape of our industry is changing rapidly, and we are committed to being an invaluable partner to CMOs around the world."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition