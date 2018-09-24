WPP merges Y&R and VML under Jon Cook

Jon Cook

Y&R global CEO and chairman David Sable has been made non-executive chairman but is also taking an as-yet unconfirmed role elsewhere in WPP.

Named VMLY&R, the new-look company will be fully operational in early 2019, according to WPP.

Cook will report to WPP chief executive Mark Read, who said the two agencies "have distinct and complementary strengths spanning creative, technology and data services that make them a perfect match".

"This is an important step as we build a new, simpler WPP that provides clients with a fully integrated offering and easy access to our wealth of talent and resources," Read continued.

Cook said: "I’m thrilled for the VMLY&R team as we start this journey together and harness the best of each agency to deliver culturally relevant world-class work. The landscape of our industry is changing rapidly, and we are committed to being an invaluable partner to CMOs around the world."