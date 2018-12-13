Gideon Spanier
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

WPP poaches Laurent Ezekiel from Publicis to pursue new business

Ezekiel becomes holding group's first chief marketing and growth officer.

Ezekiel: leaves Publicis after 16 years
Ezekiel: leaves Publicis after 16 years

WPP has appointed Publicis Groupe's Laurent Ezekiel to the newly created role of chief marketing and growth officer.

Ezekiel, who grew up in London and is half-British and half-French, brings technology and client-facing experience – two key areas that new WPP chief executive Mark Read has named as priorities.

He will split his time between New York and London – in a similar fashion to his most recent, twin roles at Publicis as North Americaa and international president of Digitas and global business development lead.

Ezekiel is the most-high profile external hire that Read has made since taking charge of WPP in September.

He will report to Read and work alongside Lindsay Pattison, WPP’s chief client officer.

In a memo to staff, Read said: "Laurent’s combination of skills – as a modern marketer with experience in technology, data, client services and new business – is rare in our industry and this is an important new role for WPP as we continue to reshape our company around the needs of our clients."

Read also highlighted Ezekiel’s business development role at Publicis, where he was responsible for major pitches and global client relationships such as Samsung and American Express.

Ezekiel recently led Publicis’ successful pitch for GlaxoSmithKline's $1.7bn (£1.3bn) media account, defeating rivals WPP and Omnicom in the process.

He spent 16 years at Digitas and its predecessor LBi, where he worked with Luke Taylor, who also quit Publicis last year for a senior role at Omnicom.

Ezekiel, 44, started his career at Saatchi & Saatchi and went on to work at Grey London before its acquisition by WPP.

Read said at WPP’s investor day this week that he wants to focus on four core areas – communications, experience, commerce and technology – and earmarked £15m to invest in hiring creative talent, particularly in the US.

Ezekiel's experience of North America is likely to be important because WPP's operation in the US, its biggest market, has been shrinking.

WPP’s net sales have fallen 3.7% in North America in the first nine months of 2018, following a 3.2% decline in 2017.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018
AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018
MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018