Maisie McCabe
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

WPP and Uncommon in dogfight over BA’s ad account

The independent agency's founders are up against a team from their former holding company for the airline's account.

British Airways: coming in to land for either Uncommon or WPP
British Airways: coming in to land for either Uncommon or WPP

The British Airways advertising pitch is down to a shoot-out between an integrated WPP team and Uncommon Creative Studio.

It is understood that Omnicom, Havas and Interpublic were all involved at an earlier stage. Publicis Groupe was shortlisted but withdrew from the process.

BA has narrowed the field to two very different propositions – the Ogilvy-led WPP team won BA's integrated account in May 2017, four months before Uncommon Creative Studio opened its doors.

Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme founded Uncommon Creative Studio in September 2017 after meeting at the WPP agency Grey London, where they were chairman, chief executive and managing director respectively.

Uncommon's billings rose 42% to £32m last year, according to Nielsen, after winning accounts including Quaker Oats. It also won Campaign's Creative Agency of the Year for 2020. Despite its successes, capturing BA would be a huge coup.

Loyalty and customer communications plays an important role in BA's communications and, interestingly, Uncommon launched a customer experience practice in August.

International Airlines Group, BA's owner, kicked off the latest review of all its agency relationships in January 2021.

BA appointed WPP to handle its combined creative, media, social media and paid search in 2017 after a competitive pitch. The move ended BA's 12-year-long relationship with Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

The all-brand IAG media review and a pitch for the advertising for Vueling and Iberia are being run as separate parallel processes.

A BA spokesman said: "The process continues." WPP and Uncommon Creative Studio declined to comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

October 19, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with Kieron Lewis

Promoted

October 19, 2021
FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020

5 reasons to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

Promoted

October 13, 2021
2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

2071: The future of work – a creative adventure with David Oku

Promoted

October 13, 2021