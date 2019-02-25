Kim Benjamin
February 25, 2019
How long?
1 minute

Wrangler stages 1970s-style pop-up

The event ties in with the launch of the brand's latest collection.

Wrangler stages 1970s-style pop-up

Denim brand Wrangler is marking the launch of its latest collection with a 1970s-themed pop-up to show off its heritage.

The activation resembles a 1970s recording studio, where visitors can see the new range alongside archived pieces, as well as enjoy live music sessions, dubbed 'Wrangler Live and Loud'.

The store also features a 360 immersive experience with holograms, musicians and actors, paying homage to the brand's musical past, where the likes of Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry donned the Wrangler jeans.

Wrangler said of the latest collection: "Time-tested by rodeo riders, spirited youth and rock stars alike, these looks combine the authenticity of our 70-year journey with the attitude of another era." The clothing line, called Icons, features six reissued heritage styles, including the brand's first pair of jeans that was released in the 1970s.

The Icons London store is the brand's first pop-up space in London and runs from 25 February until 24 March.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now