Wrangler stages 1970s-style pop-up

Denim brand Wrangler is marking the launch of its latest collection with a 1970s-themed pop-up to show off its heritage.

The activation resembles a 1970s recording studio, where visitors can see the new range alongside archived pieces, as well as enjoy live music sessions, dubbed 'Wrangler Live and Loud'.

The store also features a 360 immersive experience with holograms, musicians and actors, paying homage to the brand's musical past, where the likes of Freddie Mercury, Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry donned the Wrangler jeans.

Wrangler said of the latest collection: "Time-tested by rodeo riders, spirited youth and rock stars alike, these looks combine the authenticity of our 70-year journey with the attitude of another era." The clothing line, called Icons, features six reissued heritage styles, including the brand's first pair of jeans that was released in the 1970s.

The Icons London store is the brand's first pop-up space in London and runs from 25 February until 24 March.