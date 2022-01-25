WRG appoints managing director

WRG has appointed Tim Collett as its managing director, part of a restructuring that includes the formation of a new leadership team.

The agency has not had a managing director since it became a division of The Creative Engagement Group in 2016.

Collet, who joined WRG in 2017 and was previously global head of live events, will report to Russ Lidstone, chief executive of The Creative Engagement Group. Collett will keep his old responsibilities as well as focusing the agency on five priorities: innovation, experience design, sustainability, talent development and DE&I.

During his time at WRG, Collett has been responsible for delivering the London Car Free Day for Transport for London and supporting the expansion of WRG's virtual event offering.

Prior to joining the agency, Collett spent more than 11 years at Jack Morton Worldwide, latterly as executive producer.

Collett said: "I'm thrilled with the innovation and growth WRG has achieved over the past few challenging years. I believe now is the most exciting time to be in our industry and part of WRG, as our audiences push us to be more digitally creative and environmentally accountable, and our clients push us to keep innovating and help them create experiences that inspire the lasting change the world needs.

"To be a success, we must also focus on nurturing the next generation of talent and address the need to be more inclusive as an industry."

In the leadership team, Collett will be supported by Mark Jackson,who has been at WRG for 20 years. Jackson will focus on his global remit as head of environments.

In the UK, Simon Davenport, head of environments, is joined by Saira Dickinson as co-head of event production, and David Jones as head of event technical delivery.

In North America, Greg Kiner, head of live events, and Helen Davis, head of environments, are joined by the Rob Fisher, the new head of hybrid and virtual events and event technical delivery.

Globally, Gemma Burke, will lead WRG's hybrid and virtual events team and Lucy Stewart and Chi Siroko will co-head the delegate experience team. Anna Thomson and Emma Saunders continue to lead the healthcare logistics and congress team.

Lidstone said: "WRG's pre-eminent experience offer has evolved and innovated massively over the last few years and we've continued to invest in our team and creativity. With Collett's experience, and the evolution of our leadership team both globally and in the US, we're positioned even more strongly for future growth. I'm really excited about the future."