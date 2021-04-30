Wrigley's Extra Gum gears up for a sexy summer with post-pandemic campaign

Wrigley's Extra Gum is today launching a ballsy TV ad that celebrates the upcoming end of coronavirus restrictions with the UK's vaccination programme only at its halfway point.

Created by Energy BBDO, the ad begins as social distancing measures are finally removed and people can “see people again”.

Slowly, people step away from their pizza box-covered flats and step out into the world once more, where they engage in a series of sentimental and overtly sexual behaviour that one can only dream about for now.

It was created by Colin O’Toole and Hansel Quintela, and directed by Nick Ball through MJZ.

“I’m absolutely thrilled Extra is launching this new campaign with an ad that captures the mood of the nation, in a lighthearted exaggerated way,” Chirag Shah, brand manager at Extra, said.

“I hope the TV ad creates lots of smiles and keeps gum top of mind across the big summer to come.”

The ad comes as part of a wider campaign, “Get your ding back”, which includes a partnership with celebrity dating expert Sophie Hermann.

The brand is also set to sponsor the upcoming series of Love Island.

However, it is currently unclear whether summer 2021 will be quite as sexy, as the UK’s vaccination programme has only now begun to reach the 40- to 45-year-old age group.

Josh Gross and Pedro Pérez, co-chief creative officers at Energy BBDO, said: “When the time comes, we won’t just exit our homes quietly, pick up the newspaper and whistle our way back to the office.

“No, we’re going to return with force and help the world get its ding back! One pack of Extra at a time.”

Wrigley is unusual in having struck such a triumphant tone, with perhaps only B&Q's optimistic Easter spot "We will grow again” coming close.