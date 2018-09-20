Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wunderman buys majority stake in martech company Emark

Emark's headquarters are in the Netherlands but it also has offices in London, Barcelona and Poland.

Mel Edwards: Wunderman global chief executive
Mel Edwards: Wunderman global chief executive

Wunderman has bought a controlling stake in European marketing technology company Emark, which specialises in managing brands' usage of Salesforce, Facebook and Google advertising.

Emark clients include Bugaboo, Marks & Spencer, The Macallan and Ecco. It employs about 120 people in London, Barcelona, Poland and its headquarters in Haarlem, the Netherlands.

WPP said the acquisition further strengthens the growing global Salesforce practice, which offers clients technology focused on personalised customer interaction, for both the group and Wunderman. 

The acquisition comes two weeks after new WPP chief executive Mark Read promoted Mel Edwards to replace him as global chief executive of Wunderman.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition