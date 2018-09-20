Wunderman buys majority stake in martech company Emark

Mel Edwards: Wunderman global chief executive

Wunderman has bought a controlling stake in European marketing technology company Emark, which specialises in managing brands' usage of Salesforce, Facebook and Google advertising.

Emark clients include Bugaboo, Marks & Spencer, The Macallan and Ecco. It employs about 120 people in London, Barcelona, Poland and its headquarters in Haarlem, the Netherlands.

WPP said the acquisition further strengthens the growing global Salesforce practice, which offers clients technology focused on personalised customer interaction, for both the group and Wunderman.

The acquisition comes two weeks after new WPP chief executive Mark Read promoted Mel Edwards to replace him as global chief executive of Wunderman.