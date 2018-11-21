Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wunderman Thompson to appoint UK leadership team from existing line-up

Office location plans are currently being ironed out.

Edwards: global chief executive of Wunderman Thompson
Edwards: global chief executive of Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson plans to choose its UK leaders from within the business.

The newly merged entity is currently conducting an internal consultation of its staff, which number 780 in the UK, according to Campaign’s latest School Reports data, and around 20,000 globally.

WPP combined J Walter Thompson and Wunderman on Monday (26 November) and appointed Wunderman chief executive Mel Edwards and JWT chief executive Tamara Ingram to run the group as global chief executive and chairman respectively.

Edwards told Campaign that the finer details in terms of staff changes and office locations are still being ironed out. However, the headquarters will continue to be in New York.

She is also keen to keep creatives as she referred to the network’s talent as the "strongest power".

Wunderman’s UK leadership consists of: Pip Hulbert, chief executive; Richard Dunn, chief strategy officer, UK and EMEA, and UK chairman; Ian Haworth, chief creative officer, UK and EMEA; and Abi Ellis, executive creative director.

JWT London's management team is made up of: James Whitehead, chief executive; Lucas Peon, executive creative director; Simone Forster, managing partner and head of client services; and Neil Godber, head of planning.

Edwards said: "I won't look outside [the business]. I need to understand [JWT's] business and their people more, so we can decide what the leadership will be. I think we will do it over the next two to three months."

Wunderman Thompson has yet to announce where it will be located in the UK, but Edwards hopes to divide the combined shop between two offices. The business is currently spread across London in Knightsbridge, Hatton Garden and Camden.

Edwards added that the company will make sure all staff are well-informed at all times through an internal email every week.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

Promoted

November 15, 2018

John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent