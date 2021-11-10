Wunderman Thompson appoints EMEA inclusion and diversity director

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Sufia Parkar to the new role of EMEA inclusion and diversity director.

Parkar joins the WPP-owned agency from IPG's McCann Worldgroup, where she was global associate director, diversity, equity and inclusion.

At Wunderman Thompson, she will partner chief people officer EMEA, as well as the global chief diversity, equality and inclusion officer, Ezinne Okoro. She will report to the latter on her day-to-day operations.

Overall, Parkar will report to Ewen Sturgeon, chief executive of Wunderman Thompson EMEA and APAC.

Parkar was named in the inaugural IPA iList in 2020, which honoured people dedicated to diversity and inclusivity within the ad industry.

She volunteers part time as an interview coach at various social enterprises, as an advisor at Media for All and is part of the steering committee for the TimeTo initiative.

Parkar said: “There are incredible things already happening here at Wunderman Thompson and I’m looking to build upon something fantastic. For too long, I’ve seen industry speak of diversity and inclusion as a regulatory hurdle when in fact it’s the opposite.

“When we have people with diverse experiences, diverse perspectives and diverse backgrounds, it inspires us to learn from one another. It unlocks new ways of thinking, of being more creative and being the best versions of ourselves. I can see that Wunderman Thompson is doing this in a way that deeply excites me and makes me want to be a part of the team.”

Sturgeon added: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Sufia into this role. She has incredibly valuable experience and an eye for collaborative work that will bring benefits throughout our organisation. Her vision of the future matches our own and we are looking forward to the great work we can do together.”