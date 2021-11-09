Wunderman Thompson creates global client partner role

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Rapp's Katy Nyman to the new role of global client partner.

Reporting to Wunderman Thompson UK chief executive Pip Hulbert, Nyman will be responsible for a portfolio of customer relationship management clients that includes Shell, Samsung, Ikea and Lexus.

At Rapp, Nyman was head of client leadership. She also held the same role at Proximity for five years, before the two agencies merged in 2020.

Prior to that, Nyman was business director and new business partner at MRM McCann and head of direct at Guardian News and Media.

Nyman said: “At Wunderman Thompson there is an opportunity to push outside the expected jurisdiction of CRM, to unleash it from its usual shackles and swim lanes so we’re producing inspiring creative communications that leverage the very best of data and technology.

“I am excited to bring what I know about CRM to a team of experts that truly know how to integrate all disciplines under one roof.”

Hulbert said: “Katy’s track record in leading and landing strong customer strategies across CRM, social and loyalty, across nearly every sector makes her the ideal person to drive the CRM expertise at Wunderman Thompson.”