Wunderman Thompson hires former Karmarama CSO Sid McGrath

Sid McGrath, the former chief strategy officer at Karmarama, is joining Wunderman Thompson UK in the same role next month.

He starts on 2 November and reports to UK chief executive Pip Hulbert. McGrath succeeds Richard Dunn, who has held the joint roles of UK and EMEA CSO for the past five years, and will now focus solely on the regional role.

Leading the UK strategy department at WT, MCGrath will oversee work for clients including BT Group, HSBC, Shell, Nestlé and Duracell.

Accenture Interactive-owned Karmarama announced last month McGrath would be leaving the agency after 14 years, with executive strategy director Will Hodge promoted to replace him. Before joining Karmarama, McGrath was head of planning and managing director at HHCL.

“Sid’s experience running two progressive and culturally rich agencies, matched with his understanding of an organisation such as Accenture makes him the perfect fit for Wunderman Thompson,” Hulbert said.

“Not only does Sid have skills to boot, but his infectious energy, enthusiasm and focus on driving growth for our clients has made him feel instantly like part of the family.”

McGrath added that it was a “rarity” to find an agency that could credibly integrate expertise in data with creative ambition, but said this was what had attracted him to Wunderman Thompson.

“I've never encountered a company with such depth of talent, breadth of capabilities and an energy that fizzes through every discipline,” he said. “There are no gimmicks or empty promises. They do what they say they will do, as one fully connected team.”