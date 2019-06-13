Staff
Wunderman Thompson, Oliver, ITV and Uncommon star in 'rebooting ad agency' event

Campaign breakfast event in London is on 2 July and will showcase work from Cannes.

Breakfast briefing: latest event focuses on evolving ad agency model
Agency and marketing chiefs from Wunderman Thompson, Oliver, Uncommon Creative Studio and ITV are speaking at Campaign’s next breakfast briefing event, "Getting creative: rebooting the ad agency model", in association with Results International.

Speakers include Mel Edwards, global chief executive of Wunderman Thompson; Simon Martin, founder of Oliver and chief executive of parent company Inside Ideas Group; Rufus Radcliffe, group marketing and research director at ITV; and Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio.

The event will examine why ad agencies are undergoing a fundamental shift and look at M&A and restructuring in the agency sector. In addition, there will be a showcase of the best creative work from the Cannes Lions festival.

Edwards has played a major role in the global expansion of Wunderman as a digital agency in recent years and is now leading an enlarged agency, following its merger with sister creative shop J Walter Thompson in January.

Martin is one of the UK’s leading agency entrepreneurs and has pioneered an "on-site" model, which involves putting Oliver’s staff inside clients’ offices to offer work that is "better, faster, cheaper". He sold a majority stake in Inside Ideas Group to You & Mr Jones in January.

Radcliffe is leading ITV's marketing for a new strategy, "More than TV", and has increased investment in creativity and marketing to support its brand.

He will talk with Leonard about Uncommon, a new breed of agency, which works for ITV.

Other speakers include Julie Langley, partner at Results International, and Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief of Campaign.

"Getting creative: rebooting the ad agency model" takes place on 2 July at the Regent Street Cinema, London.

Find out about tickets and the agenda here 

